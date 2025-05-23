QcX Gold Announces Consolidation

Toronto, May 23, 2025 - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved, and the Company will be effecting, a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on a one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

In relation to the Consolidation, the Company has obtained a new CUSIP (74738M303) and ISIN (CA74738M3030). There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company's common shares are expected commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis on or about market open on June 2, 2025, under the Company's existing symbol "QCX".

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 75,918,312 to approximately 7,591,831. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be converted into whole Common Shares without par value of the Company, such that fractional Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company or other intermediary should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

