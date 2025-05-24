Pure Energy Minerals Announces New Director

Vancouver, May 23, 2025 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cam Hosie has been appointed to the board of directors of Pure Energy Minerals. Mr. Hosie is a Senior Vice President at SLB, helping lead commercial and business development across SLB's New Energy platform. This platform includes a broad range of cutting-edge technologies including carbon capture, hydrogen, geothermal, critical minerals, and energy storage. Cam plays a pivotal role in shaping SLB's global energy transition strategy, building partnerships, and promoting sustainable energy solutions to reduce emissions and drive long-term growth. Before SLB, Cam served as CEO of 8 Rivers, where he spearheaded the commercialization of breakthrough technologies in the zero carbon space. He brings extensive experience in managing large-scale, innovative energy projects positions at the center of global effort to advance clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Cam Hosie to the Board of Directors of Pure Energy Minerals. We know the Company will benefit from his experience and leadership in energy transition," stated Joseph Mullin, CEO & Director of Pure Energy.

Mr. Patrick Galletti has resigned from the Board and the Company sincerely thanks Mr. Galletti for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource company that has consolidated land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources. The Company entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp., a subsidiary of SLB (formerly Schlumberger Ltd.), dated May 1, 2019 whereby the Company has granted SLB an option, in favour of SLB, to acquire all of the Company's interests in the Clayton Valley Project.

