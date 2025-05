Response to Media Speculation

PERTH, Western Australia, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) - Westgold or the Company) notes recent media speculation regarding potential corporate activity in the Murchison.

The Company advises that there is no basis to this speculation and confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 (Continuous Disclosure).

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

