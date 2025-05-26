Torq Provides Drilling, Financing, and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drilling program at Santa Cecilia.

The Torq Goldfields JV has completed 4,062.5 meters drilled in 5 holes under favorable weather conditions, the originally planned drilling campaign was completed. The results are expected to be received and released from June onward.

A Message from Shawn Wallace, CEO:

"We are excited about this current phase of drilling as the program is able capitalize on all the previous exploration work and drilling successes we have had. Drilling logistics have also been working in our favor in the way that the good weather has allowed the program to be extended. Completing this financing and cleaning the balance sheet is the last piece of the reorganization of Torq. We look forward to the exciting opportunities and pending drill results from Santa Cecila."

Financing Update:

The non-brokered private placement financing, announced on March 24, 2025, is pending conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange along with the concurrent debt settlement and credit facility extension, which are expected to close upon receipt of exchange approval.

Corporate Update:

The Company announces that director, Waldo Cuadra, has for personal reasons resigned from his position on the board of directors with the Company, effective immediately, but will remain as General Manager, Chile. The board of directors would like to thank Waldo for his contributions during his term as a director and look forward to working with him in his capacity as country manager leading the efforts at Santa Cecilia.

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

