Torex Gold Announces Amendment to RSU Plan

Toronto, May 26, 2025 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that an amendment to the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") will be included in the matters to be presented to shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Torex scheduled to be held on June 18, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The RSU Amendment is being made in response to comments from a proxy voting advisory and corporate governance services firm (the "Proxy Advisory Firm"). The amendment to the RSU Plan, being the insertion of "amend this Section 5.02" as a new subsection (d) and the corresponding grammatical changes (the "RSU Amendment"), will expressly restrict Torex's board of directors (the "Board") from amending the amendment section of the RSU Plan. Although any amendment to the amendment section of the RSU Plan is currently subject to shareholder approval under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the RSU Amendment addresses Proxy Advisory Firm's concern that such rules could change in the future.

The RSU Amendment has been approved by the Board and, in accordance with the rules of the TSX, must be approved by shareholders at the Meeting in order to be effective. Accordingly, the RSU Amendment will be presented to shareholders at the Meeting as an addition to the resolution to approve all unallocated share units under the RSU Plan. Other than in respect of the RSU Amendment, management of the Company knows of no amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting. For additional information about the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular dated May 7, 2025 in respect of the Meeting, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com.

