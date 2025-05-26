Olive Resource Capital Reports Record Q1 2025 Investment Performance and Quarterly Net Income

Toronto, May 26, 2025 - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights:

Investment Portfolio valued at $7,518,305 for March 31, 2025. Investment Portfolio value increased by 17.1%, and NAV per share increase 20.7% respectively during Q1 2025.

As a result of strong investment performance, Olive reported record Net Income of $1,106,501 or $0.01 per share.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director, stated: "The seasonal period between January and May is typically strong for the commodity complex. At Olive we increased our exposure during Q4 2024 to capture this momentum. Fortunately, not only have commodities performed positively, they have generally outperformed their seasonality, with gold having risen more than 20% in 2025. Our exposure to gold and precious metals sits just over 50%, with this exposure having delivered returns in excess of the precious metals' benchmarks. This was the most important factor in the increase in value of Olive's investments during the period."

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman, stated, "The work that we have done over the last three years to increase Olive's balance sheet flexibility has allowed us to be more aggressive in allocating investment dollars to the high conviction names in our portfolio. This has put us in the ideal positions to potentially deliver significant returns in the current very positive gold environment and the strong broader commodity market that we anticipate in the next few years."

Table 1: Olive's Significant Investments

Name Ticker Sector Category

(Audited) Value

Dec 31,

2024



(Unaudited) Value

Mar 31, 2025(1)



(Unaudited) Value

Apr 30, 2025(1)

Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real

Estate Private Equity &

Convertible Debenture $ 1,265,936

$ 1,265,936

$ 1,259,252

Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $ 456,720

$ 1,113,835

$ 1,101,320

Troilus Gold Corp. TLG Precious

Metals Public Equity $ 190,800

$ 290,063

$ 382,500

Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base

Metals Public Equity $ 255,780

$ 393,240

$ 371,700

Aurion Resources Ltd. AU.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $ 222,075

$ 250,275

$ 292,575

Public Equity Liquid Investments and Working Capital (3) $ 1,417,143

$ 1,338,040

$ 1,432,234

Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $ 1,773,991

$ 1,951,408

$ 1,695,699

Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $ 836,679

$ 915,508

$ 986,965

Total $ 6,419,124

$ 7,518,305

$ 7,522,245(5)



For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents, but does not adjust for working capital. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to April 30, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

Q1 2025 Financial Results Summary

Operational Summary

The Company's net income totaled $1,106,501 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 This compares with a net loss of $390,551 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The increase in income of $1,474,132 is primarily the result of the Company's increase in unrealized gain on investments. The unrealized gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $1,273,881 compared to an unrealized loss of $295,877 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share

Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

Period

Ended

Total

Assets



Total Liabilities



Net

Assets



Shares Outstanding



NAV

per Share

Mar 31, 2025 $ 7,547,141

$ 55,796

$ 7,491,345



106,144,709

$ 0.070

Dec 31, 2024 $ 6,452,049

$ 70,207

$ 6,381,842



109,174,709

$ 0.059

Sep 30, 2024 $ 6,960,407

$ 150,393

$ 6,810,014



109,174,709

$ 0.062

Jun 30, 2024 $ 6,817,822

$ 198,932

$ 6,618,890



109,174,709

$ 0.061

Mar 31, 2024 $ 6,793,179

$ 213,458

$ 6,579,721



109,174,709

$ 0.060

Dec 31, 2023 $ 7,128,257

$ 158,320

$ 6,969,937



109,174,709

$ 0.064

Sep 30, 2023 $ 7,487,385

$ 172,925

$ 7,314,460



111,768,709

$ 0.065

Jun 30, 2023 $ 7,515,703

$ 209,469

$ 7,306,234



111,768,709

$ 0.065

Mar 31, 2023 $ 7,376,244

$ 202,588

$ 7,173,656



111,768,709

$ 0.064

Dec 31, 2022 $ 6,727,183

$ 420,484

$ 6,309,699



110,768,709

$ 0.057



About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253359