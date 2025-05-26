Goldshore Signs Impact Benefit Agreement Term Sheet with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation

Vancouver, May 26, 2025 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an Impact Benefit Agreement Term Sheet ("IBA Term Sheet") with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, marking a significant step toward the negotiation of an Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA") related to the Moss Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

The IBA Term Sheet sets out the key terms and intentions that will guide the negotiation of a future IBA between Goldshore and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. The IBA Term Sheet reflects a shared commitment to ensure the Moss Gold Project delivers meaningful and long-term benefits to the community.

"We are delighted to have reached this important milestone with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, and we look forward to a future of collaboration and shared success," said Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Goldshore. "This milestone reflects Goldshore's commitment to building meaningful relationships based on trust and respect."

Chief Judy White Cloud of Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation stated: "This IBA Term Sheet represents a meaningful step forward in our relationship with Goldshore. We are committed to ensuring that the Moss Gold Project reflects our values and delivers long-term benefits for our Nation."

The IBA Term Sheet addresses several key areas of collaboration, including:

Engagement on regulatory, environmental, cultural, and financial matters;

Employment and contracting for Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation members and business; and

Project consent and support.

The IBA Term Sheet follows the successful negotiation and implementation of an Early Exploration Agreement signed by Goldshore and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation in June 2022. The parties will make best efforts to conclude IBA negotiations within 12 months.

"We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, demonstrating our interest in building a transformational project in partnership with nearby communities," stated Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Goldshore. "We will also continue to work hard to develop strong and mutually beneficial relationships with other Indigenous peoples."

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

