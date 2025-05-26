Targa Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

CSE: TEX | OTCQB: TRGEF | FRA: V6Y

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF) ("Targa" or the "Company") today announced, further to the Company's news release dated May 13, 2025 and effective May 27, 2025, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Common Share for every five (5) old Common Shares outstanding (the "Consolidation").

The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 87612L209 and the new ISIN number will be CA87612L2093 for the post Consolidation Common Shares.

The Company's post-Consolidation Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about May 27, 2024. The total issued and outstanding number of Common Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 20,683,865.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Common Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey Trust"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Common Share certificate(s) to Odyssey Trust, will receive a post-Consolidation Common Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post Consolidation Common Shares.

About Targa

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Targa's principal asset is it's Opinaca Gold Project where a significant gold-in-till anomaly has been identified over a strike length of 7km.

