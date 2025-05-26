Magma Silver Announces Marketing Agreements

Vancouver, May 26, 2025 - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into marketing agreements with Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("Baystreet") and AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc. ("AllPenny").

Baystreet.ca Media Corp.

Pursuant to its agreement with Baystreet (the "Baystreet Agreement"), Baystreet will provide investor relation and marketing services to the Company over an initial term of three (3) months commencing June 1, 2025, in consideration of an aggregate of CAD$120,000. Baystreet will work with the Company to develop new public relations, media, and marketing communication strategies and messages designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company within the marketplace. The Baystreet Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Baystreet operates the website www.baystreet.ca. Neither Baystreet, nor any of its respective directors or officers own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Baystreet is an arm's length party to the Company.

Baystreet was founded in May 1998 and is a leading online Canadian publisher of original, timely and insightful commentary, analysis and opinion aimed at helping investors make informed investment decisions. Baystreet is based in Toronto, Ontario.

AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc.

Pursuant to its agreement with AllPenny (the "AllPenny Agreement"), AllPenny will provide investor relation and marketing services to the Company over an initial term of three (3) months, commencing June 1, 2025, in consideration of an aggregate of US$13,500. AllPenny will work with the Company to develop and release a series of media syndication articles through an expanded distribution circuit designed to increase investor awareness of the Company. The AllPenny Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. AllPenny is Toronto, Ontario based and operates the website https://www.allpennystocks.com/. Neither AllPenny, nor any of its respective directors or officers own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. AllPenny is an arm's length party to the Company.

AllPenny, founded in 1999, is a leading authority in the micro-cap space, with its content prominently featured across numerous top-tier financial platforms, reaching a broad audience of investors and industry professionals.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

