Alaska Energy Metals Announces Closing of Flow -Through Unit Financing With a Single, Strategic, Institutional Subscriber for Further Exploration at Angliers - Belleterre Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2025 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a flow-through financing of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.115 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,020 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (an "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase for one common share of the Company to be issued on a non-flow-through basis (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Upon the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company closed the Offering and issued an aggregate 4,348,000 FT Shares and 2,174,000 Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Offering.

The Company paid a cash fee of $35,001.40 and issued 304,360 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to arm's length finder, 3L Capital Inc., (the "Finder"), representing 7% of the gross proceeds and 7% of the Units arranged by the Finder under the Offering. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Finder Share") at $0.115 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months after the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued and issuable under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia). Proceeds of the financing will be deployed for exploration work at the Company's Angliers - Belleterre project in Quebec, with particular attention to the Rapids / McBride and Vaseux prospects. Planned work includes, geological mapping, prospecting and sampling, ground-based geophysical surveys and/or exploration drilling.

The Rapids / McBride prospect shows possible signs of Kambalda-style nickel-copper mineralization but also has features indicative of a volcanogenic massive sulfide environment. The Vaseux prospect shows indications of mineralization potentially similar to the Midrim nickel prospect which occurs on third-party claims to the east.

Qualified Person

Gregory Beischer, the Company's President and CEO, is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101 having reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the statements as to the use of proceeds, to perform exploration surveys and to drill exploratory holes at the the Rapids / McBride and Vaseux prospects. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

