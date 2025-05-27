Boron One Holdings Inc. Announces Successful Closing of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (April 7, 2025) warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program"). The Program was designed to encourage the exercise of up to 9,691,000 unlisted common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Eligible Warrants") which were issued as part of the Company's private placements which closed June 7, 2024, September 10, 2024 and September 25, 2024, respectively (the "Warrants"). The Warrants had an exercise price of $0.07. The board of directors of the Company determined it to be in the best interests of the Corporation to reprice Warrants from the current exercise price of $0.07 per share of common stock to C$0.05 per Warrant Share for the term of the Program.

Eligible Warrants that remain unexercised continue to be exercisable for Common Shares on the original terms as they existed prior to the Program.

Pursuant to the Program, the holders exercised 4,115,000 Eligible Warrants for proceeds of $205,750 which will be used for general working capital. Participating holders were issued 4,115,000 additional common share purchase warrants (an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share until 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) May 27, 2028. Each Incentive Warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for the first year, and $0.07 for the second and third year, subject to the right of the Corporation to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above $0.10 for a period of 10 days.

The Incentive Warrants and any Common Shares issuable on the exercise thereof will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Program is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and is subject to the receipt of all final regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange. The number of Eligible Warrants exercised by insiders of the Company was 42.46 % of the total Eligible Warrants.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture:BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin:EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTC PINK:ERVFF

