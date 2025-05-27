Fortuna drills 8.6 g/t gold over 13.6 meters at Southern Arc prospect, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Diamba Sud Gold Project exploration highlights

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Our exploration work at Diamba Sud continues to yield strong results, particularly from areas with limited historical drilling. Notably, recent drilling at the Southern Arc prospect has delivered some of our most compelling intercepts to date - highlighted by 8.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters in hole DSR906, and 9.3 g/t gold over 11.8 meters in hole DSDD404. These results further reinforce the project's potential for near-term resource growth."

Mr. Weedon concluded, "Infill drilling at Area A, Area D, and Karakara has also returned highly encouraging results, including a standout intercept of 113.7 g/t gold over 6.4 meters estimated true width in hole DSDD385 at Area D. Meanwhile, regional target generation is progressing steadily, with systematic auger drilling identifying several promising gold-in-soil anomalies across the broader property."

Southern Arc Prospect Drilling highlights include:

DSDD366: 4.8 g/t Au

13.0 g/t Au

24.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from 11 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 17 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 26 meters DSDD367: 4.0 g/t Au

23.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.4 meters from 30 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 37 meters DSDD368: 3.2 g/t Au

55.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 89 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 91 meters DSDD400: 2.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 24 meters DSDD402: 8.6 g/t Au

81.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.8 meters from 9 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 9 meters DSDD404: 1.0 g/t Au

1.7 g/t Au

9.3 g/t Au

16.5 g/t Au

33.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.5 meters from 41.3 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 52 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 11.8 meters from 72 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 72 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 76 meters DSR906: 8.6 g/t Au

15.6 g/t Au

17.3 g/t Au

32.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 135 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 136 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 140 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 143 meters

Exploration drilling at the Southern Arc prospect (Figure 1) successfully intersected multiple zones of mineralization. The program, comprising 38 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drill holes for a total of 4,210 meters, was designed to test and refine the geological model - focusing on lithological and structural interactions and their controls on mineralization.

Mineralization at Southern Arc is hosted within an extensive hematite-altered tectonic breccia and occurs as stockworks or discrete veins - consistent with other prospects across the Diamba Sud Project. Figure 2 illustrates the relationship between the tectonic breccia, mineralization, and the overlying limestone units. Importantly, mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with further drilling ongoing. Results from this program will be incorporated into the next Diamba Sud resource update.

In addition, several nearby coincident geochemistry and geophysical anomalies further underscore the exploration potential of Southern Arc, including possible linkages to the adjacent Kassasoko deposit, located approximately one kilometre to the west.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Project location plan. Current deposits are highlighted in blue.

Figure 2: Cross Section through Southern Arc prospect showing recent results. Oblique section line, view is looking north-east.

Area A, Area D, and Karakara deposit infill drilling highlights include:

Area A DSDD395: 1.7 g/t Au

12.2 g/t Au

25.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 23 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 8.0 meters from 65 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 68 meters Area A DSDD399: 1.8 g/t Au

3.0 g/t Au

14.6 g/t Au

17.4 g/t Au

10.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 135 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 28.8 meters from 153 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 158 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 165 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 167 meters Area D DSDD3851: 113.7 g/t Au

254.3 g/t Au

2.6 g/t Au

29.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 26 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 27 meters

over an estimated true width of 40.0 meters from 39 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.2 meters from 47.5 meters Area D DSDD389: 3.4 g/t Au

26.6 g/t Au

2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 20 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 41 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 61 meters Karakara

DSDD393: 1.5 g/t Au

3.4 g/t Au

17.6 g/t Au

45.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 67 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 19.2 meters from 119 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 119 meters

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 122 meters Karakara DSR869: 4.8 g/t Au

17.5 g/t Au

12.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 82 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 86 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 93 meters DSDD385 includes intervals of lost core due to poor drilling conditions. These intervals have been assigned nil assay value for interval calculation.

An additional 33 drill holes for a total of 4,550 meters were completed at Area A, Area D, and Karakara (Figure 1), concluding a final round of infill drilling. This program was designed to achieve several key objectives: increasing resource confidence in targeted zones and confirming the geological controls on high-grade mineralization at depth.

Notably, several drill holes intersected mineralization adjacent to - but outside - the currently proposed open pit boundaries, indicating potential for further resource growth. For example, hole DSDD399 at Area A returned 3.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 28.8 meters from a depth of 153 meters (Figure 3), while hole DSDD385 at Area D intersected 2.6 g/t gold over 40 meters estimated true width

(Figure 4).

These encouraging results will be incorporated into the forthcoming resource update for the Diamba Sud Project and underscore the potential for future resource expansion, particularly in Area A.

Figure 3: Cross section through Area A deposit with results from DSDD399 - view looking east.

Figure 4: Cross section through Area D deposit with results from DSDD385 - view looking east





Moungoundi and Moungoundi North prospects

Moungoundi

DSDD347: 1.7 g/t Au

2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 52 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 8.0 meters from 75.1 meters Moungoundi

DSDD348: 4.0 g/t Au

2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 74 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 14.6 meters from 89 meters Moungoundi

DSR843: 2.1 g/t Auover an estimated true width of 8.8 meters from 20 meters Moungoundi North

DSR819: 11.3 g/t Au

28.1 g/t Au

23.5 g/t Au

46.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 38 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 44 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 49 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 52 meters Moungoundi North

DSR825: 5.1 g/t Au

32.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 33 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 37 meters

Exploration drilling at the pre-resource stage Moungoundi prospect and its northern extension, Moungoundi North - located approximately 300 meters to the northeast - was successfully completed, with a total of 85 RC and diamond core drill holes drilled for 9,472 meters.

The program significantly improved the understanding of this geologically and structurally complex area, characterized by intercalated tectonic breccias, carbonate metasediments, and granitic and dioritic intrusive units. Mineralization is typically associated with various vein arrays, preferentially hosted within the tectonic breccias.

Results from this program will be incorporated into the next resource update for the Diamba Sud Project, contributing valuable insight into the broader mineral system.

Western Splay deposit

DSDD362: 3.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.1 meters from 39 meters DSDD390: 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.1 meters from 5 meters DSR785: 5.1 g/t Au

15.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 49 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 2.7 meters from 59 meters DSR884: 7.2 g/t Au

34.7g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 12 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 12 meters

A total of 24 RC and diamond core drill holes, totalling 2,531 meters, were completed at the Western Splay deposit. The drill program was designed to test strike and dip extensions, perform select infill following the previous drilling campaign (refer to Fortuna news release dated: September 12, 2024), and the completion of the maiden resource estimate (refer to Fortuna news release dated: March 12, 2025).

Geologically, Western Splay shares similarities with the adjacent Moungoundi prospect and comprises a series of tectonic breccias (previously classified as conglomerates), granitic and dioritic intrusive units, and metasediments. Mineralization is primarily associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within the tectonic breccia units.

This recent drilling campaign has strengthened confidence in the local geological interpretation and contributes to refining the broader geological and structural model at the project scale.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal, before also being transported via commercial courier to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 1

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev. (m) EOH1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth

From2,3 (m) Depth To2 (m) Drilled Width2 (m) ETW4 (m) Au (ppm) Hole

Type5 Area DSDD395 233176 1429583 185 210 90 -60 23 46 23 18.4 1.7 DD Area A 65 75 10 8.0 12.2 DD Area A Incl. 66 67 1 0.8 21.0 DD Area A and 68 71 3 2.4 25.5 DD Area A 126 140 14 11.2 0.6 DD Area A 144 147 3 2.4 2.2 DD Area A DSDD397 233116 1429411 180 210 90 -58 129 133 4 3.2 1.4 DD Area A 160 169 9 7.2 1.9 DD Area A DSDD399 233139 1429384 179 190 90 -60 135 142 7 5.6 1.8 DD Area A 153 189 36 28.8 3.0 DD Area A Incl 158 159 1 0.8 14.6 DD Area A and 165 166 1 0.8 17.4 DD Area A and 167 168 1 0.8 10.5 DD Area A DSDD406 233235 1429580 185 150 90 -60 6 10 4 3.2 1.8 DD Area A 114.4 117 2.6 2.1 3.0 DD Area A 124 130 6 4.8 4.5 DD Area A Incl 125 126 1 0.8 20.7 DD Area A 143 145 2 1.6 2.6 DD Area A DSDD385 232586 1429503 180 115 90 -60 26 34 8 6.4 113.7 DD Area D Incl 27 30.5 3.5 2.8 254.3 DD Area D and 30.5 31 0.5 0.4 Core Loss DD Area D and 31 32 1 0.8 13.8 DD Area D 39 89 50 40.0 2.6 DD Area D Incl 40 42 2 1.6 Core Loss DD Area D 43 45 2 1.6 Core Loss DD Area D 46 47.5 1.5 1.2 Core Loss DD Area D Incl 47.5 49 2 1.2 29.7 DD Area D 49 51 2 1.6 Core Loss DD Area D 53 55 2 1.6 Core Loss DD Area D 61 63.5 2.5 2.0 Core Loss DD Area D DSDD387 232550 1429484 180 122 90 -60 31 39 8 6.4 1.9 DD Area D 71 79 8 6.4 2.5 DD Area D Incl 72.5 73.3 0.8 0.6 15.7 DD Area D 73.3 75 1.7 1.4 Core Loss DD Area D DSDD389 232711 1429374 178 100 90 -60 20 46 26 20.8 3.4 DD Area D Incl 41 43 2 1.6 26.6 DD Area D 61 78 17 13.6 2.0 DD Area D Incl 77 78 1 0.8 10.5 DD Area D DSDD391 232482 1429404 178 80 90 -60 11 17 6 4.8 1.1 DD Area D 26 29 3 2.4 13.8 DD Area D Incl 28 29 1 0.8 33.5 DD Area D 52 64 12 9.6 0.7 DD Area D DSDD392 232851 1429428 181 50 90 -60 NSI DD Area D DSDD394 232457 1429428 178 110 90 -60 74 81 7 5.6 2.9 DD Area D Incl 79 80 1 0.8 12.6 DD Area D DSDD343 231911 1428448 155 182 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD344 231877 1428300 153 149 270 -60 96 99 3 2.4 6.7 DD KaraKara Incl 96 97 1 0.8 13.9 DD KaraKara 126 127 1 0.8 31.3 DD KaraKara DSDD345 231947 1428170 151 143 270 -50 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD346 231870 1428447 155 122 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD353 231958 1428153 149 149 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD354 231915 1428123 150 92 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD355 231939 1428345 153 191 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD393 231816 1428275 152 180 270 -60 51 56 5 4.0 1.9 DD KaraKara 67 88 21 16.8 1.5 DD KaraKara Incl 80 81 1 0.8 11.2 DD KaraKara 103 115 12 9.6 1.2 DD KaraKara 119 143 24 19.2 3.4 DD KaraKara Incl 119 120 1 0.8 17.6 DD KaraKara and 122 123 1 0.8 45.2 DD KaraKara DSDD396 231884 1428401 155 130 270 -60 NSI DD KaraKara DSDD398 231724 1428178 151 150 270 -50 25 32 7 5.6 5.1 DD KaraKara Incl 25 26 1 0.8 13.2 DD KaraKara and 29 30 1 0.8 10.9 DD KaraKara 38 43 5 4.0 2.0 DD KaraKara 75 80 5 4.0 1.5 DD KaraKara 85 87 2 1.6 9.5 DD KaraKara Incl 85 86 1 0.8 16.5 DD KaraKara 134 144 10 8.0 1.8 DD KaraKara DSR769 231836 1428439 155 102 265 -60 NSI RC KaraKara DSR770 231844 1428425 154 120 265 -60 NSI RC KaraKara DSR771 231887 1428324 153 180 265 -60 NSI RC KaraKara DSR772 231903 1428297 152 132 270 -60 NSI RC KaraKara DSR773 231878 1428218 153 162 265 -60 NSI RC KaraKara DSR774 231928 1428147 151 114 270 -60 65 72 7 5.6 7.0 RC KaraKara Incl 66 67 1 0.8 27.1 RC KaraKara 94 105 11 8.8 1.3 RC KaraKara DSR775 231588 1428093 151 120 340 -50 NSI RC KaraKara DSR776 231651 1428082 151 174 340 -50 124 129 5 4.0 1.4 RC KaraKara 133 136 3 2.4 3.5 RC KaraKara 143 148 5 4.0 2.1 RC KaraKara DSR868 231862 1428354 154 130 270 -60 62 72 10 8.0 0.8 RC KaraKara DSR869 231702 1428225 152 105 270 -55 36 41 5 4.0 2.3 RC KaraKara 54 59 5 4.0 2.0 RC KaraKara 82 95 13 10.4 4.8 RC KaraKara Incl 86 88 2 1.6 17.5 RC KaraKara Incl 93 94 1 0.8 12.9 RC KaraKara DSR870 231678 1428225 152 126 90 -60 54 69 15 12.0 2.3 RC KaraKara 73 78 5 4.0 2.5 RC KaraKara 113 117 4 3.2 2.1 RC KaraKara DSR871 231699 1428152 151 120 270 -55 17 21 4 3.2 1.9 RC KaraKara DSR872 231762 1428279 152 140 270 -60 78 84 6 4.8 7.2 RC KaraKara Incl 80 82 2 1.6 14.8 RC KaraKara 108 122 14 11.2 2.8 RC KaraKara Incl 114 115 1 0.8 16.2 RC KaraKara DSDD347 230892 1426832 153 115 90 -50 52 59 7 5.6 1.7 DD Moungoundi 75.1 85.1 10 8.0 2.1 DD Moungoundi DSDD348 230782 1426925 154 126 90 -50 74 78 4 3.2 4.0 DD Moungoundi Incl 77 78 1 0.8 10.5 DD Moungoundi 89 107.2 18 14.6 2.0 DD Moungoundi Incl 102 103 1 0.8 11.0 DD Moungoundi DSDD349 230903 1426963 156 80 90 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD352 230727 1426932 154 170 90 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD356 230696 1426870 153 102 90 -60 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD357 230752 1426865 153 126 90 -60 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD358 230700 1426849 152 120 90 -55 29 32 3 2.4 2.1 DD Moungoundi 75 79 4 3.2 1.4 DD Moungoundi 91 102 11 8.8 1.3 DD Moungoundi 109 111 2 1.6 2.6 DD Moungoundi DSDD359 230670 1426821 152 121 90 -55 12 15 3 2.4 2.2 DD Moungoundi 27 31 4 3.2 1.4 DD Moungoundi 61 67 6 4.8 1.4 DD Moungoundi DSDD360 230647 1426796 151 110 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD361 230625 1426764 150 89 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD372 230835 1426936 155 89 90 -50 49 63 14 11.2 0.7 DD Moungoundi DSDD373 230668 1426846 152 131 90 60 81 89 8 6.4 3.0 DD Moungoundi 81 82 1 0.8 10.6 DD Moungoundi 113 115 2 1.6 5.4 DD Moungoundi DSDD374 230635 1426819 151 110 90 -55 72 78 6 4.8 2.2 DD Moungoundi DSDD375 230616 1426796 151 122 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD382 230455 1426800 148 119 90 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD383 231070 1426749 154 134 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD384 231089 1426697 153 135 270 -55 84 94.4 10 8.3 1.8 DD Moungoundi DSR777 230896 1426879 154 138 85 -50 54 57 3 2.4 1.7 RC Moungoundi DSR778 230897 1426988 156 96 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR779 230652 1426759 150 84 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR780 230676 1426727 150 84 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR781 230920 1426883 154 114 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR782 230853 1426788 153 96 90 -50 49 52 3 2.4 2.9 RC Moungoundi DSR783 230907 1426801 153 103 90 -50 90 98 8 6.4 2.4 RC Moungoundi DSR784 230727 1426865 152 102 100 -60 4 15 11 8.8 0.8 RC Moungoundi DSR801 230957 1426800 154 102 80 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR802 230903 1426750 153 102 80 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR803 230852 1426760 153 78 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR804 231340 1426801 153 132 90 -50 60 62 2 1.6 4.4 RC Moungoundi DSR806 230869 1426995 156 102 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR807 230675 1426876 152 102 90 -60 45 51 6 4.8 1.3 RC Moungoundi DSR808 230704 1426931 153 171 90 -50 131 143 12 9.6 0.6 RC Moungoundi DSR809 231001 1427004 157 120 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR810 230825 1426947 155 126 80 -50 77 81 4 3.2 2.4 RC Moungoundi DSR811 230776 1426947 155 132 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR812 230804 1426865 153 114 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR813 230901 1427011 157 120 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR828 231008 1426821 155 126 265 -55 47 50 3 2.4 2.5 RC Moungoundi DSR829 230930 1426862 154 120 150 -50 54 65 11 8.8 1.4 RC Moungoundi DSR830 230971 1426853 155 108 270 -55 50 54 4 3.2 1.6 RC Moungoundi DSR831 230996 1426802 155 84 270 -55 13 18 5 4.0 2.5 RC Moungoundi 26 28 2 1.6 9.1 RC Moungoundi Incl 27 28 1 0.8 16.5 RC Moungoundi DSR843 231023 1426751 154 96 270 -55 20 31 11 8.8 2.1 RC Moungoundi Incl 24 25 1 0.8 11.2 RC Moungoundi DSR844 231039 1426699 153 114 270 -55 77 84 7 5.6 1.2 RC Moungoundi DSR845 230996 1426879 156 96 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR846 231013 1426927 157 120 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR847 231030 1426944 157 114 150 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR848 230805 1427012 156 120 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR849 230749 1427014 155 132 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR862 230423 1426802 148 132 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR863 230455 1426843 149 102 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR887 230962 1426759 153 100 90 -50 3 5 2 1.6 7.1 RC Moungoundi Incl 3 4 1 0.8 12.6 RC Moungoundi DSR888 230638 1426851 152 150 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR889 230869 1426878 154 110 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR890 230777 1426871 153 130 90 -60 NSI RC Moungoundi DSDD376 231200 1427800 155 82 270 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi North DSDD377 231192 1427854 156 92 270 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi North DSDD378 231219 1427893 155 128 270 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi North DSDD379 231189 1427752 156 110 270 -50 12 21 9 7.2 0.6 DD Moungoundi North DSDD380 231188 1427697 156 113 270 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi North DSDD381 231156 1427545 157 101 270 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi North DSR805 230954 1427801 158 90 90 -55 55 57 2 1.4 3.5 RC Moungoundi North DSR814 231017 1427596 157 102 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR815 230968 1427598 158 102 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR816 230918 1427600 158 114 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR817 230917 1427800 158 108 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR818 231131 1427805 156 108 90 -55 12 26 14 9.8 2.4 RC Moungoundi North 44 54 10 7.0 0.5 RC Moungoundi North DSR819 231100 1427847 156 96 90 -50 38 60 22 15.4 11.3 RC Moungoundi North Incl 40 41 1 0.7 11.2 RC Moungoundi North and 44 46 2 1.4 28.1 RC Moungoundi North and 49 51 2 1.4 23.5 RC Moungoundi North and 52 54 2 1.4 46.5 RC Moungoundi North DSR820 231053 1427852 156 102 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR821 231000 1427850 157 96 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR822 230948 1427850 157 96 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR823 230904 1427848 157 90 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR824 230795 1427747 158 108 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR825 230853 1427747 158 108 90 -50 33 40 7 4.9 5.1 RC Moungoundi North Incl 37 38 1 0.7 32.9 RC Moungoundi North DSR826 230902 1427755 158 102 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR827 230951 1427752 157 114 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR850 230991 1427200 157 108 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR851 230943 1427201 157 126 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR852 231176 1427602 156 102 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR853 231210 1427647 156 102 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR854 231240 1427695 156 108 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR855 231268 1427893 154 138 270 -50 59 60 1 0.8 11.2 RC Moungoundi North DSR856 231298 1427950 153 120 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR857 231138 1427502 157 108 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR858 231121 1427451 157 90 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSR859 231196 1427400 157 138 270 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi North DSDD350 231158 1426273 146 173 90 -50 15 18 3 2.7 7.4 DD Western Splay Incl 15 16 1 0.9 18.3 DD Western Splay 111 114.6 4 3.2 2.1 DD Western Splay 123 128 5 4.5 4.8 DD Western Splay Incl 126 127 1 0.9 10.6 DD Western Splay 133 144 11 9.9 1.6 DD Western Splay DSDD351 231203 1426256 146 149 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD362 231223 1426378 155 89 90 -50 39 48 9 8.1 3.2 DD Western Splay DSDD363 231153 1426347 147 221 90 -66 156 162 6 5.4 1.3 DD Western Splay DSDD364 230936 1426255 145 137 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD371 231256 1426380 147 77 90 -50 22 28 6 5.4 1.2 DD Western Splay DSDD386 231103 1426281 145 70 90 -50 12 22 10 8.0 1.0 DD Western Splay DSDD388 231095 1426195 145 80 90 -60 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD390 231235 1426326 147 155 90 -55 5 34 29 26.1 1.5 DD Western Splay 63 70 7 6.3 0.8 DD Western Splay DSR785 231197 1426378 149 72 90 -50 49 64 15 13.5 5.1 RC Western Splay Incl 59 62 3 2.7 15.2 RC Western Splay DSR786 231213 1426273 146 144 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR787 231282 1426301 146 84 100 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR791 231498 1426220 148 126 150 -50 99 100 1 0.9 5.7 RC Western Splay DSR864 230975 1426399 147 60 90 -60 NSI RC Western Splay DSR865 231072 1426393 147 80 90 -60 NSI RC Western Splay DSR866 231109 1426298 146 60 90 -50 47 49 2 1.6 8.5 RC Western Splay Incl 47 48 1 0.8 15.8 RC Western Splay DSR867 231041 1426328 146 120 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR874 231111 1426241 145 90 90 -55 26 28 2 1.6 5.2 RC Western Splay DSR880 231267 1426246 146 102 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR881 231335 1426244 147 70 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR882 231338 1426300 148 80 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR883 231342 1426349 149 70 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR884 231311 1426374 149 102 90 -50 12 18 6 4.8 7.2 RC Western Splay Incl 12 13 1 0.8 34.7 RC Western Splay DSR885 231280 1426373 149 120 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay DSR860 230899 1425856 149 78 90 50 NSI RC Western Splay Sth DSR873 230648 1426071 151 108 90 -50 NSI RC Western Splay Sth DSR861 230852 1425846 151 108 90 50 NSI RC Western Splay Sth DSR788 231908 1425981 144 78 150 -55 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR789 231917 1425965 144 90 150 -55 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR790 231914 1425936 144 78 150 -50 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR875 231621 1425876 144 147 150 -53 3 4 1 0.8 18.7 RC Kassassoko 64 77 13 10.4 1.1 RC Kassassoko 89 92 3 2.4 2.6 RC Kassassoko 120 121 1 0.8 5.9 RC Kassassoko DSR876 231608 1425897 145 120 150 -53 31 37 6 4.8 0.8 RC Kassassoko 66 88 22 17.6 2.4 RC Kassassoko Incl 77 78 1 0.8 28.7 RC Kassassoko DSR886 231443 1426091 143 114 95 -50 NSI RC Kassassoko DSDD365 232238 1426244 144 68 150 -50 39.45 43.9 4 3.6 3.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD366 232376 1426325 146 62 150 -50 11 38 27 21.6 4.8 DD Southern Arc Incl 17 19 2 1.6 13.0 DD Southern Arc and 26 28 2 1.6 24.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD367 232398 1426409 147 125 150 -50 30 50.45 20 16.4 4.0 DD Southern Arc 37 38 1 0.8 23.9 DD Southern Arc 43 44 1 0.8 11.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD368 232571 1426250 146 140 150 -50 43 47 4 3.2 1.5 DD Southern Arc 89 115 26 20.8 3.2 DD Southern Arc Incl 91 92 1 0.8 55.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD369 232795 1426235 144 113 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD370 232620 1426268 146 146 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD400 232380 1426344 147 120 150 -50 24 47 23 18.4 2.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD401 232339 1426325 146 93 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD402 232365 1426411 148 137 150 -50 9 20 11 8.8 8.6 DD Southern Arc Incl 9 10 1 0.8 81.9 DD Southern Arc 51 53.4 2.4 1.9 5.9 DD Southern Arc 57.25 58 0.75 0.6 12.8 DD Southern Arc 75 78 3 2.4 6.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD403 232374 1426455 148 140 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD404 232322 1426399 147 123 150 -50 41.35 47 5.65 4.5 1.0 DD Southern Arc 52 64 12 9.6 1.7 DD Southern Arc 72 86.75 14.75 11.8 9.3 DD Southern Arc Incl 72 73 1 0.8 16.5 DD Southern Arc and 76 79 3 2.4 33.4 DD Southern Arc DSDD405 232466 1426430 147 140 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD407 232545 1426184 144 122 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSR792 232302 1426245 144 108 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR793 232220 1426193 145 138 160 -50 86 90 4 3.2 3.7 RC Southern Arc DSR794 232203 1426135 145 102 160 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR795 232186 1426167 145 90 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR796 232253 1426219 144 102 155 -50 17 29 12 9.6 2.8 RC Southern Arc DSR797 232387 1426291 145 84 150 -50 4 13 9 7.2 0.8 RC Southern Arc 20 24 4 3.2 3.3 RC Southern Arc DSR798 232431 1426317 146 114 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR799 232344 1426274 145 72 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR800 232169 1426285 146 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR832 232397 1426328 146 66 150 -50 22 36 14 11.2 2.3 RC Southern Arc Incl 25 26 1 0.8 11.6 RC Southern Arc DSR833 232404 1426355 147 90 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR834 232262 1426262 149 72 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR835 232154 1426214 146 102 150 50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR836 232107 1426191 146 81 150 50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR837 232424 1426450 147 114 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR838 232618 1426419 146 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR839 232521 1426225 145 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR840 232514 1426346 146 132 150 -50 35 37 2 1.6 3.3 RC Southern Arc DSR841 232664 1426287 153 96 150 -50 31 35 4 3.2 1.7 RC Southern Arc DSR842 232463 1426307 146 138 150 -50 117 124 7 5.6 0.8 RC Southern Arc DSR891 232432 1426385 147 100 150 -50 53 55 2 1.6 6.0 RC Southern Arc DSR892 232490 1426384 147 114 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR893 232560 1426372 146 100 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR906 232305 1426435 148 198 150 -50 135 152 17 13.6 8.6 RC Southern Arc Incl 136 138 2 1.6 15.6 RC Southern Arc and 140 142 2 1.6 17.3 RC Southern Arc and 143 144 1 0.8 32.6 RC Southern Arc DSR907 232350 1426362 147 108 150 -50 32 39 7 5.6 1.0 RC Southern Arc

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

