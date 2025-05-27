Dryden Gold Confirms the Elora Gold System at One Kilometer Strike Length and Reports Visible Gold on Two New Exploration Targets

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Visible Gold ("VG") was observed on Dryden Gold's initial drill program at the historical Laurentian Mine Target ("Laurentian") and the Intersection Target on the Elora Gold System. Laurentian is approximately one kilometer north of the Jubilee Target ("Jubilee") where the Company recently released assay results of 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters in a newly discovered hanging wall structure. The VG intersected at Laurentian was on a new parallel mineralized hanging wall structure. At the new Intersection Target, 200 meters northeast of Jubilee, VG was intersected before the main target in a mineralized footwall structure. This confirms new target potential on parallel high-grade structures along a one-kilometer strike at the Elora Gold System. Both holes have been submitted to the lab and results are expected in the coming weeks.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold states "I feel that finding visible gold in these two first pass exploration targets, over a one-kilometer strike length, confirms that our Team's structural interpretation has reached a real breakthrough. Based on our mapping and interpretation, the newly identified gold bearing deformation event (D3) intersects the Elora and Big Master Gold Systems and appears to have enriched several parallel mineralized structures. This has allowed the Team to update the drill plan and really vector in on high-grade targets. This D3 fault structure is prevalent throughout the Gold Rock Camp. So, as we now prepare to test the Mud Lake Area, which is located two kilometers north of Laurentian, we are rapidly gaining confidence in our ability to continue to identify value targets and make new discoveries to create shareholder value."

Figure 1: VG from Laurentian Mine Target Hole DGR-25-001 New Hanging Wall Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/253458_figure1.jpg

Figure 2: VG from Hole DGR-25-007 at the Intersection Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/253458_figure%202.jpg

Figure 3: Plan Map of Gold Rock Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/253458_7f61f74ec453aa0e_004full.jpg

Jubilee Zone

A new phase of drilling at Jubilee has begun and will focus on confirmation of the plunge of the main zone as well as follow-up of the newly discovered HW Zone. These results will be processed throughout the month of June. The Company would like to clarify that turnaround time for logging the oriented core and receiving lab results, on these deeper drill holes, is now running approximately 8-10 weeks. Since drilling started on this phase of the program, the Company has completed 6,818 meters of drilling on the Elora Gold System with 4,416 meters pending assay results.

Marketing Update

Management will be participating in The Mining Event of the North (the "Event") on June 3-5, 2025, in Quebec City. CEO, Trey Wasser will be meeting with shareholders and new investors over one-to-one meetings and various networking events. Prior to the Event, on June 2, the Company will sponsor an investor lunch in Montreal and a dinner in Quebec City organized by MI3 Communications. Subsequent to the Event, Mr. Wasser will be meeting with institutional clients. Dryden Gold will also be participating in 121 Mining Investment New York on June 9-10, 2025, followed by an investor roadshow on June 11, 2025, organized by Trinity Financing Investments Corporation. Investors can expect an update on the ongoing drill program and recent assays from the Gold Rock Camp.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to : the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253458