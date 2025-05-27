Apex Finalizes Drilling Plans for Critical Minerals and Gold at Jersey-Emerald

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Apex Resources Inc.(TSXV: APX) (OTC Pink: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill planning for an initial seven holes (approximately 955 m) surface diamond drill program on the Company's Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property") is nearing completion. All of the planned holes target minerals on Canada's Critical Minerals List.

The first two holes will test for zinc (germanium + gallium) mineralization and the remaining five holes will be directed at two separate zones of gold mineralization, where high gold values are associated with high values of bismuth and tellurium +/- tungsten and molybdenum (all also defined as critical minerals).

Four of the seven recommended drill holes are located on the Company's private land which helps facilitate permitting. Road access exists to most of the proposed drill sites. In selecting drill targets, consideration was given to targets with expansion potential, as opposed to in-fill holes where little up-side potential exists. Additional holes may test new tungsten skarn, silver and porphyry molybdenum targets.

Ron Lang, President & CEO, noted, "There is great potential at our Jersey-Emerald property for additional deposits of certain minerals and metals known to be present on the Property including five gold and six tungsten zones, all located adjacent to Highway 6 to the USA, Hwy 3 to Cranbrook and Teck's smelter at Trail, BC. Please see the Company's news release dated February 28, 2025 for previous targeting detail and where further investigation by the Company revealed 24.98 g/T Au over 10.2 m in historic drill hole E1411."

The Company is also pleased to report final geophysical results are expected to be available shortly, with drill hole targeting and permitting to follow on the Company's flagship Lithium Creek Project in Nevada, USA.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur, and include statements related to the potential of the Jersey-Emerald Property for additional deposits. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253469