Oceanic Announces Director Change

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Thomas Lau (Tao Liu) as a director of the Company. Mr. Lau was one of two nominees of investor Sino-Canada Natural Resources Fund I ("Sino-Canada"). Under the terms of an amended debenture that Sino-Canada entered into with the Company in 2015, Sino-Canada is entitled to one Board nominee provided it maintains 15% ownership of Oceanic's common shares. The Board has elected not to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Lau's resignation and Cathy Chan will remain on the Board as Sino-Canada's one nominee for as long as Sino-Canada maintains at least 15% ownership of the Company's common shares.
