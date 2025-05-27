Kootenay Resources Reports Data Review of Copley Project

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the completion of a desktop data review on the Copley project detailing work completed during 2022-2024. The 3,728 hectare Copley property is an early-stage mineral exploration property with demonstrated gold and copper mineralization intercepted in drilling and is situated 35 kilometers south of Fraser Lake, Central British Columba, Canada. The data review recognizes positive advances, and Kootenay is eager to follow up on the new drill results and geophysical anomalies identified on the project.

Between 2022 to 2024, Centerra Gold Inc completed diamond drilling (12 holes for 4,181 meters), Induced Polarization ground geophysics (29-line kilometers), soil sampling (1,342 samples), and drone magnetics (358-line kilometers) totaling $2.96M of filed assessment work.

Kootenay's interpretation of all datasets indicates the project has very good potential for the discovery of a large-scale epithermal gold-silver deposit with associated copper-gold porphyry potential. To date 35 holes for a total 6,314 meters have been drilled across the property, most drilling work being focused on the East Dome (2022-23) and Smoking Pipe (2010-11) targets.

Photograph of topographic features looking southeast from access road

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Geological Setting: Hosted within altered felsic volcanic units (Late Jurassic/Early Cretaceous) on a low magnetic susceptibility feature interpreted as a 10 km x10 km caldera.

Mineralization Style: Intermediate-sulfidation epithermal Au-Ag with porphyry-style alteration and mineral associations.

Drill Highlights East Dome Area: 10.97 m @ 1.03% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au (COP-23-0001) 2.0 m @ 158 g/t Ag (COP-23-0004) 0.97 m @ 1.05% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 843 ppm Mo (COP-24-0010) 4.5 m @ 0.69 g/t Au (COP-23-0002) Historic intercepts (2011) Smoking Pipe Area: 2.0 m @ 9.27 g/t Au (C4-02) 10.67 m @ 1.507 g/t Au incl. 3.67 m @ 2.573 g/t Au (C6-01) 1.87 m @ 2.657 g/t Au (C6-02) 2.0 m @ 1.991 g/t Au (C6-03)

Coherent 2 km long gold anomaly untested

Rock Sample Highlights: Channel samples up to 17 g/t Au (Smoking Pipe) Composite grabs up to 14 g/t Au (Smoking Pipe) Up to 6.2 g/t Au (East Dome), 3.3 g/t Au (Mid Dome), and 757 ppb Au (45 Road Zone)



LOCATION & ACCESS

55 km southwest of Vanderhoof, BC, and 35 km south of Fraser Lake

Year-round road access via forestry roads

Within 10 km of the proposed Blackwater transmission line

Nearby infrastructure includes Highway 16, a 500 kV transmission line, and regional rail and pipeline corridors

Proximity to mining-friendly communities and engaged First Nations with strong history of resource development partnerships

GEOLOGICAL MODEL & TARGETS

Multiple NE and NW-trending structures intersect magnetic lows and altered rhyolite domes

Gold mineralization hosted in altered vent facies (lithic tuffs, rhyolite domes, diatremes)

Extensive zones of QSP alteration (quartz-sericite-pyrite) over 7.5 x 1.5 km area

Pathfinder suite includes Mo, Sb, As, Hg, Pb, Zn - consistent with epithermal signatures

Propylitic alteration and copper-bearing zones at the margins suggest porphyry vectoring

Potential bulk tonnage open-ended target at Smoking Pipe

Recent work by former Optionor concluded significant Cu-Au- Porphyry potential

DATA ASSETS & TECHNICAL DATABASE

Copley benefits from a robust technical database, including legacy and modern exploration data compiled over multiple campaigns.

A comprehensive dataset was recently received from a former option partner, including detailed geochemical, geophysical, and drill data.

The data package includes over 6,300 meters of drilling, extensive trenching results, IP/resistivity data, soil and rock geochemistry, and structural interpretations.

This large and well-organized dataset provides a strong foundation for immediate follow-up work and 3D targeting.

Claim Outline showing main gold in rock anomalies

EXPLORATION HISTORY & POTENTIAL

Early work (1980s): Mapping, soil and rock sampling, limited hand trenching

2010-2011: Kootenay Silver Inc. drilled 23 holes (~2,200 m), defining shallow epithermal zone at Smoking Pipe with multiple high-grade gold intercepts

2022-24: IP, Chip Sampling and 12 holes (4,181 m) tested deeper targets and confirmed new Cu-Au-Ag zones

Numerous targets remain untested - particularly at East Dome, Mid Dome, and 45 Road Zone

2024 exploration included three wide spaced holes northwest of East Dome target, the deepest (COP-24-0011) sited above a deep IP chargeability anomaly encountered a long interval (342 m to 627 m) of sodic (Na) enrichment, which transitioned to potassic (K) alteration to end of hole (at 703 meters) The hole also encountered chalcopyrite veining, nearest holes are 1.0 kilometers northwest and 1.5 kilometers to southeast. This represents an excellent follow up target.

REGIONAL CONTEXT

Located in a proven mineral belt with several major deposits: Blackwater: 8 Moz Au, 60 Moz Ag Equity Silver: 71 Moz Ag, 0.5 Moz Au Huckleberry: 0.8 Mt Cu Capoose, Endako, Bell Copper, Granisle, 3Ts



OWNERSHIP & NEXT STEPS

100% owned by Kootenay Resources Inc.

Permits pending for immediate follow-up drilling

Strong potential for high-grade Au-Ag discoveries along underexplored structures

Strong potential for Cu-Au porphyry discovery

Assessment work requirement good for 10 years

Copley is a drill-permitted, road-accessible gold-silver project located within the porphyry-epithermal endowed Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. Hosted in felsic volcanic vent complexes within a 10 km x10 km interpreted ancient caldera, the project represents a large-tonnage, intermediate-sulfidation epithermal system with potential for high-grade structurally focused mineralization and associated porphyry roots.

Copley presents a compelling acquisition or partnership opportunity.

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The Companys technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

Kootenay is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

For additional information, please contact:

James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016

Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 26, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

