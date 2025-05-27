Coeur Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $75 million share repurchase program ("the Program"), effective through May 31, 2026.

"We are pleased to announce this share repurchase program intended to enhance per share value for our shareholders," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This decision reflects confidence in our strong free cash flow profile resulting from higher gold and silver prices, the impact of the newly-acquired Las Chispas mine, continued momentum at the recently expanded Rochester mine, and consistent performance from our other three operations. After several years of heavy investment, the Company is now well-positioned to continue rapidly paying down debt, maintain the pace of reinvestment in high-return organic growth opportunities, while beginning to return capital to our shareholders."

Repurchases under the Program may be carried out from time to time through opportunistic open-market purchases or by other means in amounts and at prices that Coeur deems appropriate, subject to market and business conditions, applicable legal requirements and other considerations.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

