Westwater Resources Announces Successful Patent Application for the Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("PTO") that Westwater's patent application is approved for issuance. Westwater filed an application, in August 2021, to patent methods of purifying graphite at the Kellyton Graphite Plant. With this Notice, PTO's examination of the application is complete.

"Over the past 4 years, Westwater has diligently worked with the PTO as it considered our patent application," said John W. Lawrence, Westwater's Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. "We are extremely pleased that the examination process is now successfully complete, and we expect to receive the patent shortly."

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, which is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "examination," "issuance," and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the method of purifying graphite at the Kellyton Graphite Plant. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent securities filings.

