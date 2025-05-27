Gladiator Reports 10.54m @ 4.99% Cu from Historic Drilling at 7km-long HAT Copper Skarn Prospect

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - In addition to ongoing drilling at Cowley Park, Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is progressing regional exploration targeting and is pleased to announce the identification of new high-grade copper skarn drill targets in the HAT prospect area in the northern part of the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Significant future exploration potential is indicated at the HAT copper skarn prospect by shallow historical drill results intersecting high-grade copper skarns, including:

10.54m @ 4.99% Cu from 124.39m - HT-001

9.63m @ 1.14% Cu from 108.51m including 2.93m @ 3.13% Cu from 115.21m - HT-004

41.36m @ 0.58% Cu from 8.17m including 10.73m @ 1.07% Cu from 25.91m - HT-007

These newly confirmed targets within the HAT prospect area have been defined through field mapping and sampling, historic data compilation and the incorporation of drone-borne aeromagnetic completed in 2024.

This work at HAT has defined multiple undrilled high-magnetic anomalies, coincident with mineralization over more than 7km of strike and along strike from the historic War Eagle open pit mine.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo, commented: "Gladiator is pleased to have identified another priority work area from recently completed drone borne aero-magnetics, field mapping and data compilation of historic drilling datasets. Despite high-grade results including 10.54m @ 4.99% Cu, drilling in the HAT area remains shallow, and this data compilation highlights the opportunity of targeting the 7km anomalous magnetic trend with systematic exploration.

"We look forward to updating the market in the coming months with ongoing exploration targeting these known occurrences as well as initial results from Gladiators ongoing, resource drill campaign at Cowley Park."

Figure 1: Summary map of Whitehorse Copper Project outline and the location of the HAT prospect area in the north.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/253440_bf3f299d94676a89_002full.jpg

Undrilled target areas highlighted by high-grade copper skarn mineralization exposed on surface have yielded multiple rock chip results of over 5% Cu and over 1.0g/t Au (detail below).

Follow up mapping and 3D geophysical inversion will be used to better define initial drill targeting for proposed drilling in Q3 2025.

HAT COPPER SKARN TARGET

High-grade copper skarn mineralization has been observed in the HAT area coincident with the magnetic gradient which field mapping identified as the contact between cretaceous granodiorite intrusive and limestones of the Triassic Lewes River formation (see Figure 2 below).

Through data compilation of historical drilling, Gladiator has identified significant widths of high grade, near surface copper skarn mineralization coincident with this contact with results, including (refer to Table 1 for full table of results):

Figure 2: Summary map of existing work at the HAT prospect area over drone borne magnetic anomalism and including surface sampling and drilling highlights. Geophysics is 2024 1VD surveyed by Pioneer Exploration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/253440_bf3f299d94676a89_003full.jpg

Importantly, this newly identified over 7km of highly prospective horizon, now defined by completed drone borne aeromagnetics and surface mapping, remains significantly untested by limited historical drilling.

Gladiator plans to complete further mapping and a 3D geophysical inversion to constrain drill targets that initial mapping and rock chipping has highlighted in outcropping high-grade copper and gold skarn mineralization with undrilled outcrops yielding results, including:

5.52% Cu and 1.5g/t Au - E810818

5.34% Cu and 1.0g/t Au - E810817

5.51% Cu and 2.0g/t Au - E810888

These drill results are historical in nature. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results which do not conform to the presently accepted industry standards.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

Gladiator is fully funded with planned drilling campaigns targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt.

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion at:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for Inferred Resource drilling at the Cowley Park Prospect.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralisation at Cowley Park.

Chiefs Trend Resource Target: Highlight further high-grade, near-term Copper resource potential by testing Southern Target area.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

HAT: Follow up mapping and 3D geophysical inversion ahead of first pass follow up drill testing of historical, high-grade copper (+/- gold) skarns.

Best Chance: First drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralisation and test continuity of mineralisation between target and Arctic Chief. Gladiator reported on the 15 th of October that it had completed a scout drill programme (7 holes for 1,295m) at the Best Chance prospect, where broad widths of mineralised skarn were intersected in holes ACG-007 & ACG-007D2.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Drilling has been complemented by planned geophysical programs, including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Remarks HT-001 191.72 491,137 6,735,189 -50 180

35.45 41.36 5.91 0.65



















Plus 48.65 50.44 1.79 1.77



















Plus 60.96 70.10 9.14 0.41



















Plus 124.39 134.93 10.54 4.99



















Incl. 124.39 132.74 8.35 6.17



















Plus 169.01 170.69 1.68 4.43







HT-002 165.51 491,034 6,735,476 -65 266















Partially Sampled - NSA HT-003 216.41 491,144 6,735,057 -45 359

98.00 116.00 18.00 0.29 0.20 1.56 68

HT-004 192.94 491,076 6,735,095 -52 89

108.51 118.14 9.63 1.14



















Incl. 115.21 118.14 2.93 3.13







HT-005 201.78 490,581 6,735,687 -48 266

99.36 100.74 1.37 1.02





Hole Partially Sampled HT-006 254.51 490,481 6,735,677 -50 266

151.97 156.67 4.69 1.01





Hole Partially Sampled HT-007 179.53 490,529 6,735,444 -50 86

8.17 49.53 41.36 0.58





Includes 8.53m of Unsampled Core











Incl. 25.91 36.64 10.73 1.07



















Plus 107.14 110.37 3.23 0.64





































TR-98-01 128.00 490,221 6,734,572 0 260

24.00 76.00 52.00







No Compiled Assay Data TR-98-02 89.00 490,238 6,734,711 0 260

38.00 40.00 2.00







No Compiled Assay Data TR-98-03 148.50 490,213 6,734,797 0 260

72.00 74.00 2.00







No Compiled Assay Data TR-98-04 28.00 490,419 6,734,605 0 260

96.00 102.00 6.00







No Compiled Assay Data

Table 1: Compiled drill assay results from the HAT prospect area, Includes Quoted Intersections in text & figures from historical core. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at HAT is currently unknown , with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

ABOUT THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu) , molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon. Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982, where production from primarily the Little Chief Deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 11.1 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

Summary:

Advanced 35km long High-Grade Copper belt

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon

30,000m diamond drilling planned in 2025

10,000m almost completed at the cornerstone Cowley Park Deposit

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper 43-101 resources, March 2026

Targeting 100mt+ from surface at 1%-2% Cu along the copper belt

The Project area was previous producer at Little Chief Deposit

1967-82 Hudbay Minerals, production 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au

Key Institutions - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco

QA / QC

The drill results and rock chip samples reported in this news release are historical in nature. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company believes that the historical drill results do not conform to the presently accepted industry standards. Gladiator considers these results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes; however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system at Hat is currently unknown and is interpreted to be complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals.

Drill holes were drilled at various dips on variable, prospect specific, nominal grids with Gladiator obtaining the drill records and logs from the Yukon Geological Survey (YGS) archives or assessment reports that have been lodged with the YGS, this, at times, includes copies of original assay files. Data has been captured within an industry standard database and validated.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

President and CEO

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

