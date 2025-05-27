Dark Star Announces Marketing Services Agreements

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Dark Star Minerals Inc. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has entered into the following marketing services agreements to enhance its market presence and awareness.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. CEO & Director Marc Branson declares, "With an extensive portfolio of uranium assets, Dark Star is prepared to engage a global audience and highlight our asset base. We take pride in the dedication and effort invested in building this foundation, and we are ready to advance into the next phase of development."

Marketing Services Agreement with Mayfair Media

Pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2025, the Company has engaged Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd. ("Mayfair Media"), which operates Mining.com.au, Australia's leading Mining News platform, reaching over 100,000 engaged readers monthly, to provide certain investor relations services to the Company. The engagement is set to commence on June 1, 2025 (the "Commencement Date") and will continue until May 31, 2025, unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The agreement includes a cancellation period providing at least 7 days written notice prior to the expiration of a three-month period from the Commencement Date. The monthly consideration for the services provided by Mayfair Media through Mining.com.au is $3,890 per month and includes coverage of Company announcements, video interviews, audiograms and special features on Dark Star.

Known for its dynamic coverage and leading video content, Mining.com.au provides unparalleled visibility to mining companies through premium sponsored content, announcement highlights, and exclusive features - all optimised for maximum search impact. The Mining.com.au platform serves as a powerful channel for companies to connect with investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders across Australia. Christopher Norris is the owner of Mining.com.au. Mayfair Media's contact information is as follows: 6/66 Appel Street, Surfers Paradise, Queensland 4217, attention: Christopher Norris, email info@mining.com.au. Mayfair Media currently holds no securities in the Company and operates at arm's length.

Marketing Agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting

Pursuant to a marketing services agreement dated May 15, 2025, Dark Star has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), a German limited liability corporation, to provide certain marketing services including advertorial marketing, public relations strategies and advertisement-based investor awareness campaigns in the European market for a term of twelve (12) months in consideration of a marketing fee up to €250,000 for the services during this period. Plutus and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Plutus's contact information is as follows: Buchtstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany, attention: Marco Messina, Managing Director, email: contact@plutusinvest.de, telephone: +49-421-175 40 932. Plutus currently holds no securities in the Company and operates at arm's length.

Marketing Agreement with Free Market Media

The Company has also reached an agreement with Free Market Media Ltd. ("Free Market") to provide certain web services to Dark Star. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Free Market will set up on-line advertising portals, on which hi-view resources will pay directly at cost for the advertising. Subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, Free Market will be retained on a month-to-month basis and commence immediately to assist the Company in raising awareness. In consideration of services provided by Free Market, Dark Star has agreed to pay advertising expenses up to $10,000 per month should the Company deem this beneficial. Free Market Media is based out of Langley, British Columbia, and its principal is Brent Rusin. Mr. Rusin can be reached by email at shakespear_67@msn.com, or by phone at 604-790-7291. Free Market holds no securities in the Company and operates at arm's length.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

