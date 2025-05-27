Greenheart Gold Announces Upgrade To OTCQX

Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX Market" or "OTCQX"). Greenheart Gold will commence trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GHRTF".

The OTCQX Market, the highest tier of the U.S. OTC Markets, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors by adhering to higher financial and governance standards.

"We are pleased to be upgrading to the OTCQX market. We feel that the OTCQX will provide a valuable platform to help build visibility among U.S. investors," said Justin van der Toorn, the President and CEO of Greenheart Gold.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "GHRT".

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

