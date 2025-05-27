Westward Gold Breaks Ground at Campfire Target & Details Additional Exploration Activities at Toiyabe Hills

5 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE: WG, OTCQB: WGLIF, FSE: IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pre-drilling earthwork activities - including road and drill-pad construction - began during the week of May 12th at its flagship Toiyabe Hills Property in Lander County, Nevada ("Toiyabe Hills", or the "Property"). This followed approval of the Company's Notice of Intent ("NOI") at the beginning of the month from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The NOI allows for up to 5 acres of disturbance at the Campfire Target Complex ("Campfire"), and Westward has planned for up to 12 drill sites to support approximately 5,000 metres (~16,500 feet) of reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling in 2025.

Westward's chosen drilling contractor, National EWP, Inc., is expected to mobilize an RC rig to the Property on June 16th, with drilling commencing shortly thereafter. The Company has selected a Schramm T-685 which has a maximum depth capacity of 3,000 ft (~915 metres), to allow for greater flexibility should the observed geology warrant extending holes beyond their initial planned depths. Drill samples will be shipped to Paragon Geochemical in Sparks, NV, for assays on a consistent basis throughout the campaign. Investors can expect regular updates from the Company as drilling progresses over the summer months.

Robert Edie, Westward's Vice President Exploration, commented: "We have designed this Phase I program at Campfire with maximum adaptability in mind, and with an eye towards follow-up campaigns. We've permitted up to 12 sites with approximately 500-metre collar spacings, granting us significant coverage of the target's alteration footprint. We selected an RC rig that can reach meaningful depths, and we will have casing on hand to preserve our re-entry option with diamond drilling. Our technical team will be at the rig each day to monitor progress and make important decisions based on rock samples coming out of the ground. We're very excited to be testing our targeting concepts at Toiyabe Hills and are eagerly anticipating the launch of Campfire's maiden drill program."

Figure 1: Road Construction at Campfire Target Complex, Toiyabe Hills

(Looking Northeast, Cortez Hills & Goldrush Mine Portals in Background)



Click Image To View Full Size

Near-Term Exploration Highlights at Toiyabe Hills:

Campfire Drilling: Access road and drill pad construction (ongoing as of May 12th)

Campfire Drilling: Drill rig mobilization to site (expected on June 16th)

Campfire Drilling: Commencement of drilling (expected 2-3 days after rig mobilization)

New Target Generation: Expansion of gravity survey coverage over newly-staked ground (data collection completed at the end of March, final interpretations pending internal review - see below for details)

New Target Generation: Expansion of surface sampling coverage over newly-staked ground (soil grid completed early May, assays pending - see below for details)

New Target Generation: Expansion of rock-chip sample coverage & collection of new road-cut channel samples (ongoing in tandem with geological mapping / post road-construction - see below for details)

New Target Generation: Anaconda-style geological mapping, adding 10-12 square kilometres to existing coverage (ongoing throughout field season - see below for details)

In parallel with the Company's inaugural drill program at Campfire, additional exploration activities across the greater Toiyabe Hills footprint (~60 square kilometres) are already well underway and will continue throughout the field season. The primary goal of these programs will be to advance other potential target areas, with a particular focus on the footwall of a district-scale, mantle-tapping structural corridor that runs north-south spanning the full extent of the Property (the "Hilltop Corridor"). The Company believes the western flank of this important structural feature to be a preferential setting for gold deposition, as supported by ever-growing geochemical datasets (see Figures 2 and 3 below), exposed host-rock stratigraphy (namely the Devonian Wenban Formation), geophysical datasets, and detailed geological mapping. This is also a classic structural setting for several of Nevada's giant gold deposits.

Figure 2: Arsenic-in-Soil Samples with Arsenic Rock-Chip Samples (Left) & Gold Rock-Chip Samples (Right)



Click Image To View Full Size

Arsenic continues to provide valuable insight to the Company, as the best non-gold geochemical vectoring tool available in the hunt for Carlin-type gold deposits. The large arsenic plume to the west, southwest and south of the circular geophysical features was a vital observation during the generation of the Campfire Target Complex. The footprint of this geochemical anomaly compares favourably in size to documented pre-discovery arsenic footprints from major gold deposits in the area, notably the original Cortez Mine. Other important pathfinder elements within the Carlin suite (mercury and antimony) are highlighted in Figure 3 below, and bolster the rationale for expanding the Property to the southwest where anomalies remain open and indicate preliminary definition of a new emerging multi-element geochemical footprint immediately south of Campfire, in a similar structural setting - footwall to the lamprophyre-bearing Hilltop Corridor. As expected, most of the anomalous Carlin pathfinder geochemistry on the Property is in the footwall (west) of the structural corridor, a setting analogous to other large alteration systems around some of Nevada's most significant gold deposits.

Figure 3: Mercury-in-Soils (Left) & Antimony-in-Soils (Right)



Click Image To View Full Size

As it relates to Westward's most recent land expansion (72 claims added in the southwest), the Company has recently completed two valuable programs, adding to its geophysical and geochemical databases. At the end of March, a gravity survey was completed over the new ground by MWH Geosurveys of Reno, NV. This survey tied into - and extended - a previous survey from 2024, and was composed of 148 unique stations on a 200 x 200-metre square grid (see Figure 4 below).

Figure 4: Toiyabe Hills 2025 (Red) & 2024 (Black) Gravity Stations over Topography

Raw data from the survey were sent to Jim L. Wright of Wright Geophysics for interpretation; Mr. Wright is a renowned geophysicist with decades of experience in Carlin-type gold systems, and was instrumental in bolstering Westward's Campfire Target Complex with key observations from the 2024 gravity survey. The 2025 survey to the southwest covers an emerging area of interest, based on preliminary surface sampling, geological mapping, and its location in the footwall of the Hilltop Corridor. Results point to a highly-complex structural setting, with evidence of intense disruption - important features to consider when evaluating the potential for favourable hydrothermal fluid flow and mineral deposition. Detailed interpretations of the geophysical data will be outlined in future press releases.

In addition to the gravity survey extending the Company's geophysical datasets, Westward recently completed collection of soil samples across a grid over the new ground. Samples will be analyzed by ALS in Reno, NV, and - in tandem with the new geophysical data and geological mapping - will provide additional insight into new potential target areas.

Additional upcoming exploration activities will include a continuation of 1:5000 scale Anaconda-style geological mapping, led by Technical Advisor Steven Koehler and VP Exploration Robert Edie. Westward expects to cover 10-12 square kilometres during the 2025 field season, with a focus on previously-unmapped areas of the Hilltop Corridor footwall that coincide with geochemical anomalies and compelling geophysical features. The recently-staked ground covering an exposure of lower-plate Wenban Formation will also be mapped. Lastly, the Company will take advantage of exposures created by Campfire road construction to conduct a thorough rock-chip channel sampling program, which will also encompass areas of interest identified while mapping.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance ("QA/QC")

All surface rock and soil sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's Vice President of Exploration or Technical Advisors. The chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. For rock-chip samples, certified reference materials ("CRMs") or blanks were inserted approximately every thirty samples. The samples were delivered to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories USA preparation facility in Sparks, NV where they were crushed and pulverized. Pulps were digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion (FA430) and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on a 30-gram split. All other elements were determined by ICP analysis (AQ200). Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All results were deemed to be within acceptable analytical limits for disclosure. Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories USA is independent of Westward. Soil samples were transported from the field collection areas by Robert Edie to his home in Zephyr Cove, NV, and then to ALS' certified laboratory at 4977 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. There, the samples were crushed and pulverized; resulting sample pulps (30g sample weight for gold and 500mg for multielement) were analyzed by ALS Reno for gold at 4977 Energy Way, Reno, NV, 89502 and ALS Vancouver for multielement at 2103 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is independent of the Company. CRMs purchased from Moment Exploration Geochemistry in Lamoille, NV, were inserted into the soil sample stream at a frequency of one every 25th sample (4%). Four CRMs were inserted at random, three with known gold values, and one certified blank. All results were deemed to be within acceptable analytical limits for disclosure.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Edie, Vice President Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Edie is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe Hills Project located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Andrew Nelson

Chief Financial Officer

Westward Gold Inc.

+1 (604) 828-7027

andrew@westwardgold.com

www.westwardgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that the Company expects to occur are, or may be deemed, to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "on track", "forecast", "budget", "target", "outlook", "continue", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements include, but may not be limited to, information as to strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, such as the Company's expansion plans, project timelines, expected drilling targets, and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future plans and performance.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. These and other factors may cause the Company to change its exploration and work programs, not proceed with work programs, or change the timing or order of planned work programs. Additional risk factors and details with respect to risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are set out in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.