Silver Scott Mines (OTC:SILS) Accelerates RWA Platform Development in Response to Robinhood's Push for National Tokenization Framework

About Silver Scott Mines

Silver Scott Mines (OTC PINK:SILS) is a leader in digital asset innovation, focused on building compliant, high-throughput platforms for the tokenization of real-world assets. Through RWADirect.io, the company is committed to enabling secure, scalable, and regulatory-ready solutions for a new era of digital finance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.