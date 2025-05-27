Arizona Gold & Silver Completes the Purchase of the Sycamore Canyon Epithermal Gold-Silver Property in Arizona. Venture Partnership Under Consideration

Vancouver, May 27, 2025 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS and OTCQB: AZASF) ("the Company") is pleased to report that it has closed on the acquisition of 10 unpatented lode mining claims that form the Sycamore Canyon Epithermal Gold-Silver Project in southeastern Arizona. This Project presents an attractive, low-cost entry opportunity for a possible partner to unlock its potential and advance, while the Company continues to focus its exploration efforts on its Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project.

Sycamore Canyon Project Highlights:

Located in a prolific copper mining district in SE Arizona: only 25 miles from Safford, a town that serves several large Freeport McMoran copper mines;

Undrilled target with footprint of a large and prominent epithermal gold-silver system. The system is expressed at surface by a silicified breccia body more than 600 metres long and up to 80 metres wide with parallel zones of intense silica veining;

High-grade gold and silver has been identified in surface samples of the breccia. (refer to July 31, 2018 news release;

An outcrop sample returned31 grams per tonne Au;

A strong geophysical anomaly (VLF-Electromagnetic) is coincident with the breccia at surface and continues under shallow alluvium cover for more than 200 metres; and

The potential to identify additional mineralized breccia bodies remains high

Mr. Mike Stark, President and CEO comments, "With our primary focus on advancing the highly prospective Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, exploration work at Sycamore Canyon had been deferred. Having now completed the property acquisition, we're well-positioned to unlock its potential. Surface results and geophysics have allowed for high-quality drill targets to be defined, presenting an exciting discovery opportunity for a potential partner. Sycamore Canyon is a high-quality asset in our project portfolio and partnering is preferred to advance this project while we continue exploration and drilling at Philadelphia."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement the Company paid US$40,000 as the final payment to own the core 10 unpatented lode mining claims outright, subject only to making the annual BLM claim maintenance fees and a 2% retained NSR to the previous owner. Half of the NSR can be purchased for US$500,000.

About the Sycamore Canyon Project

The Sycamore Canyon Project is a gold-silver epithermal mineral system in Graham County, southeastern Arizona. It has demonstrated potential for volumetrically significant gold mineralization based on surface sampling and initial geophysical surveying results. The Company has initiated a Plan of Operations with the US Forest Service to allow initial exploration drilling. That process was interrupted during COVID and is on hold while the Company focuses its exploration capital on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in northwestern Arizona.

The Project comprises a total of these recently acquired 10 unpatented lode mining claims. Access to the property is via 4.5 miles of gravel roads west of paved divided highway US191 about seven miles north of Interstate I-10. Two large powerlines cross US191 near the turn-off to the Sycamore Canyon property.

Figure 1: Sycamore Canyon Gold-Silver Project surface sample results from the South Breccia exposure.



Click Image To View Full Size

opt = ounces per ton

Please refer to https://arizonagoldsilver.com/sycamore/ for more information and photos of the Sycamore Canyon Gold-Silver Project.

Drilling Ongoing on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

A quick update on our current drilling progress: we now have 10 holes (-135, -137, -138, -139, -148, -149, -150, -151, -152, -153) submitted to the lab for analysis. The rig has been mobilized to BLM #2, where we're now drilling hole -154 beneath hole #136, which contained high-grade gold values reported previously on April 07, 2025.

The most recent holes drilled off the south end of the Rising Fawn mineralized zone intersected thick intervals of up to 77 meters of quartz vein stockwork with occasional VG 150 meters away from the closest section at the Shark Fin.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

