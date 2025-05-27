Sun Valley Investments AG Announces Application to Launch Public Offer for Shares of Mineros S.A.

Sun Valley Investments AG ("Sun Valley") announces that it has filed an application with the Colombian Superintendent of Finance ("SFC") to commence a public offer to purchase common shares ("Common Shares") of Mineros S.A. ("Mineros", TSX: MSA, CB: MINEROS) by way of an Oferta Pública de Adquisición (the "OPA" or the "Offer") through the facilities of the Colombia Securities Exchange. The OPA is subject to approval by the SFC and, in accordance with Colombian law, the Offer cannot be made or accepted by Mineros shareholders until such approval has been granted.

If the OPA is approved by the SFC, the offer price per Common Share will be equal to COP $5,500, payable in cash and Sun Valley will offer to acquire a minimum of 8.0% and a maximum of 11.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The total aggregate consideration paid by Sun Valley for Common Shares pursuant to the OPA will be a minimum of COP $131,884,461,500, equivalent to approximately CAD $43,474,845 as of the date of the application to launch the OPA, and a maximum of COP $181,341,132,500, equivalent to approximately CAD $59,777,911 as of the date of the application to launch the OPA.

A more detailed description of the OPA, including where and how Mineros shareholders can obtain a copy of documents relating to the OPA and instructions outlining how Mineros shareholders who hold their Common Shares in Canada can participate in the OPA, will be provided if the OPA is approved by the SFC.

Dentons Cardenas & Cardenas Abogados S.A.S (Colombia) and Dentons Canada LLP have acted as legal advisors to Sun Valley in connection with the Offer.

About Sun Valley

Sun Valley is a private investment firm focused on the metals and mining industry with portfolio companies and branch offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Sun Valley's senior leadership team has several decades of experience in mining and investment companies and combines investment skills across diverse asset classes with hands-on experience at both senior and junior companies in the precious metals mining and refining industry. The firm finances the entire precious metals supply chain: mineral exploration, mine construction, production, processing and refining.

