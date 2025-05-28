Battery X Metals Announces Amendment to Corporate Awareness Engagement

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated April 2, 2025, it has increased the budget of its previously announced corporate awareness engagement with bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide marketing services for a period of three (3) months, commencing on April 4, 2025.

bullVestor is arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the German investment community.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor an additional fee of €200,000 (approximately CAD $312,500), to be paid in two instalments: €50,000 (approximately CAD $78,125) payable on or before June 2, 2025, and €150,000 (approximately CAD $234,375) payable on or before June 16, 2025, subject to the Company having sufficient capital resources at that time. As previously disclosed, the original fee paid by the Company was €190,000 (approximately CAD $295,000). No stock options have been granted to bullVestor under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, as of the date of this announcement, bullVestor and its principals do not, directly or indirectly, own any common shares or other securities of the Company. Contact information: Helmut Pollinger, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Österreich, +43 7435 54077-0, kontakt@bullvestor.at.

Carsten Schmider Media Relations Publishing Engagement

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated January 15, 2025, in which it disclosed the engagement of Carsten Schmider Media Relations Publishing ("Schmider Media") to execute a strategic corporate branding and awareness initiative (the "Awareness Campaign"), the Company is providing an update on the current status of that engagement.

The engagement includes the scheduling and management of banner advertisements as part of a European native advertising campaign targeting new subscribers via the Triple-A Report. Schmider Media's role is limited to managing the timing and placement of banner ads, with all creative content provided by the Company.

The original term of the engagement (the "Original Term") was 45 days, commencing January 23, 2025, with banner ads to be scheduled for a total of 21 days within that period. The Company advanced €140,000 (approximately CAD$206,000) for these digital marketing services.

Although the engagement remains active, the Awareness Campaign has not yet entered the publication or distribution phase. The Company anticipates amending the Original Term (the "Amended Term") to reflect a new commencement date that aligns with the actual start of banner ad publication. The duration of the Amended Term is expected to remain consistent with the Original Term.

Once the Amended Term is finalized, the Company intends to disclose the revised timing and status of the Awareness Campaign by way of a news release.

The principal of Schmider Media is Carsten Schmider, located at Marie Curie Str. 3, 50321 Brühl, Germany; Phone: +49 (0) 17670244313; Email: carstenschmider1972@gmail.com. Schmider Media and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. No stock options have been granted to Schmider Media under the engagement. To the Company's knowledge, as of the date of this announcement, Schmider Media and its principals do not, directly or indirectly, own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include statements regarding the Company's marketing and awareness initiatives, including the timing, scope, and anticipated impact of the corporate awareness campaign being conducted by bullVestor; the current status and anticipated amended term of the engagement with Schmider Media; the scope of the Awareness Campaign and the Company's intention to provide a future update on the revised timing and status of the Awareness Campaign by way of a news release. Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions as of the date of this news release. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to implement and measure the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns conducted by bullVestor and Schmider Media; delays in the launch or completion of advertising activities; failure to reach target audiences or generate expected awareness; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other factors beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that the Company's marketing initiatives will proceed as planned, that the amended term of the Schmider Media engagement will be finalized as anticipated, or that the campaigns will result in increased market awareness or investor engagement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

