Battery X Metals to Debut Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Machine and Present Preliminary Trial Results on the #2 Out-of-Warranty Electric Vehicle Model in the United States on May 30, 2025

Battery X Metals to present preliminary results from real-world rebalancing trials performed on a Nissan Leaf battery pack-the second most common out-of-warranty EV in the U.S. Exclusive Live Investor Reveal Event scheduled for May 30, 2025, featuring the official unveiling Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' next-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine. Collaboration with Factor E Motors supports trial execution, development of specialized connector ports, and refinement of standard operating procedures for potential future commercialization and cross-platform compatibility for aging EV battery packs.

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated May 2, 2025 confirming the delivery of its second-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine ("Prototype 2.0") by its wholly-owned subsidiary Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies"), and its news release dated May 23, 2025 regarding advancing expanded development to achieve compatibility with the Nissan Leaf-the second most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle (EV) in the United States-the Company confirms that its previously announced Exclusive Live Investor Reveal Event (the "Live Reveal Event") will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM Pacific Time, and will be hosted on-site at Factor E Motors Ltd. ("Factor E Motors") in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Live Reveal Event will showcase Prototype 2.0 and present preliminary results (the "Results") from preliminary real-world rebalancing trials performed on an imbalanced Nissan Leaf battery pack.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 9, 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies entered into a non-commercial, collaborative scope of services agreement (the "Factor E Agreement") with Factor E Motors, an automobile service centre specializing in out-of-warranty Tesla vehicles. The collaboration is focused on advancing the Company's patent-pending rebalancing software and hardware, with initial efforts targeting Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs in Factor E's possession.

Further to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2025, development efforts were expanded to include functionality for the Nissan Leaf-the second most common out-of-warranty EV model in the United States. The Results will highlight preliminary rebalancing trials performed on a Nissan Leaf battery pack acquired from an arm's-length third party for $1,120.

In partnership with Factor E Motors, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is conducting pre- and post-rebalancing diagnostics, supporting execution of the rebalancing process, and assisting with the development of specialized connector ports. These efforts are intended to refine and validate compatibility and standard operating procedures (SOPs) across multiple high-volume EV platforms in preparation for future commercial deployment and to further enhance the Company's proprietary technology.

These trials mark a critical step in validating system compatibility across diverse battery chemistries and configurations-particularly in high-volume EV models nearing or beyond the end of their manufacturer warranties. The Results are expected to demonstrate both the technical effectiveness and commercial potential of the Company's rebalancing platform.

By enabling the restoration of aging battery packs across multiple EV platforms, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to pioneer a new market segment focused on extending battery life, enhancing performance, and reducing costly replacements-contributing to a more sustainable electric mobility future.

Participant Access Details

To join the Live Reveal Event, please use the following link or dial-in information:

Online Access: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/joinTo/3HVZCEEKFHHDJV/8QxNlHGCvxzUJyiUrKc1jg

Listen-Only Dial-In (for participants without internet access):

Canada/USA Toll-Free: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

Please request access to the Battery X Metals call upon connecting.

Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is a development-stage technology company at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the electric vehicle revolution and developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries. Its mission is to extend lithium-ion and EV battery longevity.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO? cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' system, the discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing recovery of 99.4% of the lost capacity.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include statements regarding the timing, location, and content of the Live Reveal Event; the presentation of preliminary rebalancing trial results on the Nissan Leaf battery pack; the development, testing, potential functionality, and commercial potential of Prototype 2.0; the anticipated results of rebalancing trials conducted on the Nissan Leaf battery pack; the scope and outcomes of the Company's collaboration with Factor E Motors; the development, refinement, and standardization of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and connector ports; the compatibility of the rebalancing technology across various EV platforms; the implications of validation results from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC); the scalability and effectiveness of the Company's rebalancing technology across different EV battery chemistries, configurations, and brands; the potential establishment of a new market segment focused on battery rebalancing; and the Company's ability to achieve commercial deployment, secure strategic partnerships, and generate future revenue. Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions as of the date of this news release. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully complete and validate the rebalancing trials; uncertainties related to the performance of Prototype 2.0 in different configurations or EV platforms; the effectiveness and reliability of the technology across different EV platforms and battery chemistries; challenges in refining SOPs and developing functional connector ports; the effectiveness and consistency of the technology beyond controlled test environments; the ability to replicate NRC validation results at scale or in commercial settings; market acceptance of battery rebalancing as an alternative to replacement; the ability to attract commercial partners or customers; and general business, technological, regulatory, and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that the rebalancing trials will proceed as expected, that the technology will demonstrate compatibility or effectiveness across multiple platforms and/or perform as expected in further testing, that the Live Reveal Event will proceed as planned, that the collaboration with Factor E Motors will yield commercially viable results, or that the Company will achieve commercialization or generate revenue from its battery rebalancing platform. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

