Barranco Gold Completes Initial Exploration Program On King Property And Identifies Multiple Gold And Copper Anomalies

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial exploration program on the Company's 100%-owned King Property. The project is located in south-central British Columbia and consists of nine contiguous claims totaling 3,456 hectares.

The purpose of the program was to conduct systematic geochemical sampling of soils and rocks, as well as geological mapping across three defined grid areas.

Program Highlights:

726 soil samples were collected along a GPS-controlled grid network totaling 17.3 km of survey lines.

31 rock samples (grab and chip samples) and 3 petrographic samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

Sampling and fieldwork were conducted by Rio Minerals Ltd.; analyses were carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster (Ontario) using aqua regia digestion, ICP-OES, and fire assay (Au).

Multiple gold-in-soil anomalies were identified, with peak values of up to 860 ppb Au in the Central Grid.

Rock analyses confirmed significant gold and pathfinder element concentrations: Sample 906575: 1.83 g/t Au, 97 ppm cu, 131 ppm Zn Sample 440683 (70 cm chip sample): 1.39 g/t Au, 118 ppm Cu Widespread anomalies in copper, zinc, arsenic, antimony, and lead were detected, showing structural alignment along regional lineaments.



Geological Context:

The King Property is underlain by granodioritic intrusions of the Osprey Lake and Pennask batholiths, crosscut by Tertiary intrusions of the Otter Intrusion (quartz-feldspar porphyry). The geochemical signatures and mapped structural trends are consistent with known porphyry and epithermal gold-copper systems in the region. Comparable deposits such as Copper Mountain, Brenda Mine, and Gold Mountain Mine are located within 50 to 100 kilometers of the project.

Next Steps:

The Company is currently reviewing the results to define further exploration targets.

Planned next steps include:

Expansion of soil grid coverage

Implementation of Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics

Detailed mapping of structural features and alteration zones

Selection of trenching and preliminary drill sites

All collected data will be integrated into a geological 3D model to refine target definition.

About the King Property:

The project is accessible year-round via Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and a welldeveloped network of forestry roads. The topography is moderate, and infrastructure conditions are considered excellent. The claim block is located entirely on Crown Land and is not currently subject to any known First Nations claims.

Technical Information:

The technical content of this news release is based on the National Instrument 43-101 report for the King Property, prepared by an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

