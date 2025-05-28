Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, May 28, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Webinar Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 2rd June 2025 at 5.00 pm (UK local time).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via:
