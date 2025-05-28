Star Copper Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2025 - Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a Canadian resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "STCUF" as of market open on May 28, 2025. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "STCU" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "SOP".

The uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents a significant milestone for Star Copper, improving visibility, transparency, and accessibility for U.S. investors. The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is recognized for providing current public information and audited financials, enhancing investor confidence.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important step in our ongoing strategy to increase market awareness, expand our investor base in the United States, and provide current and potential shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity," said Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper Corp. "This improved listing reflects our commitment to strong corporate governance and transparency as we advance exploration at our flagship Star Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle."

The OTCQB listing provides several benefits to U.S. investors, including streamlined access to real-time quotes and market data via the OTC Markets Group website and major financial platforms such as Bloomberg, Morningstar, and Yahoo Finance. For more information visit: www.otcmarkets.com

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper is positioned to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

