Results of the Companys Annual General Meeting 2025
Following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 27 May 2025, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 7 April 2025 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.
All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.
|
Resolution
|
Votes For1
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2
|
Broker
Non-Votes
|
1.
|
To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts
|
388,317,432
|
99.98
|
80,648
|
0.02
|
255,571
|
0
|
2.
|
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|
355,110,031
|
91.39
|
33,437,495
|
8.61
|
106,125
|
0
|
3.
|
To elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director
|
388,268,247
|
99.94
|
235,208
|
0.06
|
150,196
|
0
|
4.
|
To elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director
|
388,090,981
|
99.89
|
408,069
|
0.11
|
154,601
|
0
|
5.
|
To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director
|
388,234,636
|
99.93
|
256,401
|
0.07
|
162,614
|
0
|
6.
|
To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director
|
388,427,842
|
99.98
|
77,945
|
0.02
|
147,864
|
0
|
7.
|
To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director
|
358,833,245
|
92.36
|
29,676,623
|
7.64
|
143,783
|
0
|
8.
|
To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director
|
388,097,054
|
99.90
|
407,518
|
0.10
|
149,079
|
0
|
9.
|
To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director
|
318,651,096
|
82.02
|
69,851,494
|
17.98
|
151,061
|
0
|
10.
|
To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director
|
388,434,916
|
99.98
|
74,636
|
0.02
|
144,099
|
0
|
11.
|
To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director
|
388,238,666
|
99.93
|
269,238
|
0.07
|
145,747
|
0
|
12.
|
To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director
|
387,430,478
|
99.73
|
1,057,229
|
0.27
|
165,944
|
0
|
13.
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company
|
388,460,144
|
99.98
|
60,728
|
0.02
|
132,779
|
0
|
14.
|
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors
|
388,412,689
|
99.96
|
172,678
|
0.04
|
68,284
|
0
|
15.
|
To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company
|
388,467,934
|
99.97
|
127,236
|
0.03
|
58,481
|
0
|
16.
|
To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000
|
262,796,980
|
67.63
|
125,761,730
|
32.37
|
94,941
|
0
|
1.
|
Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.
|
2.
|
For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
On 4 April 2025, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 504,087,287 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.
Corporate update
Further to the announcement made on 20 December 2024, the Company confirms that Rhidwaan Gasant has stepped down from the Board on 27 May 2025. Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Rhidwaan Gasant after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.
The previously announced appointment of Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director and Diana Sands as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee also took effect on 27 May 2025.
