Results of the Companys Annual General Meeting 2025

12:12 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 27 May 2025, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 7 April 2025 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.

All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.

Resolution

Votes For1

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2

Broker

Non-Votes

1.

To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

388,317,432

99.98

80,648

0.02

255,571

0

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

355,110,031

91.39

33,437,495

8.61

106,125

0

3.

To elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director

388,268,247

99.94

235,208

0.06

150,196

0

4.

To elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director

388,090,981

99.89

408,069

0.11

154,601

0

5.

To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director

388,234,636

99.93

256,401

0.07

162,614

0

6.

To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director

388,427,842

99.98

77,945

0.02

147,864

0

7.

To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director

358,833,245

92.36

29,676,623

7.64

143,783

0

8.

To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director

388,097,054

99.90

407,518

0.10

149,079

0

9.

To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director

318,651,096

82.02

69,851,494

17.98

151,061

0

10.

To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director

388,434,916

99.98

74,636

0.02

144,099

0

11.

To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director

388,238,666

99.93

269,238

0.07

145,747

0

12.

To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director

387,430,478

99.73

1,057,229

0.27

165,944

0

13.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company

388,460,144

99.98

60,728

0.02

132,779

0

14.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors

388,412,689

99.96

172,678

0.04

68,284

0

15.

To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company

388,467,934

99.97

127,236

0.03

58,481

0

16.

To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000

262,796,980

67.63

125,761,730

32.37

94,941

0

1.

Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.

2.

For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

On 4 April 2025, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 504,087,287 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

Corporate update

Further to the announcement made on 20 December 2024, the Company confirms that Rhidwaan Gasant has stepped down from the Board on 27 May 2025. Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Rhidwaan Gasant after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.

The previously announced appointment of Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director and Diana Sands as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee also took effect on 27 May 2025.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited



Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com


