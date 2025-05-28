Gold Finder Resources Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, May 28, 2025 - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted to the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States, effective today. The Company will trade under the symbol "GLDFF" on the OTCQB and continue to trade under the symbol "GLD" on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility to United States investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The uplisting reflects Gold Finder's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

