Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Deploys Seismic Analytical Team On Onshore Block VIII, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") deployed top geoscientists plus seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to survey and check all proposed seismic lines for the upcoming 350-line kilometer program on Block VIII ("Project").

The lead geoscientists of EnerCam completed a five-day scoping program of each planned seismic line in conjunction with GeneSeis staff and EnerCam's logistics team. The group covered each access route and identified low ground areas and potential difficult zones in advance of seismic equipment being transported to finalize the 2-D seismic to be completed down the west side of Block VIII. The seismic data is hoped to provide drill targets for oil and gas on Block VIII after seismic interpretation is complete.

Keith Edwards, Technical Manager of EnerCam comments on the Project, "We are very excited to use seismic to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of Block VIII. The first commercial onshore oil and or gas discovery will be a game changer for Cambodia and Enercam Resources."



Figure 1 EnerCam geoscientists joined with GeneSeis technical team and travelled many kilometers on roads like those above as part of the inspection and survey work for seismic lines.

The teams drove over 1340 kilometers over the past 4 days as part of its scouting program. Upon final approval from Ministry of Environment on the Environmental Impact Assessment, between 30-40 personnel will be deployed to execute the 2-D seismic over the verified roads and access points. All affected landowners, community and commune authorities have been contacted for permission.

The Company also went to great lengths to meet with local communities several months ago and to keep them involved and updated as the Project progresses. Feedback from the communities and authorities has been extremely positive as both authorities and residents want to see oil and gas development in the country and understand the opportunities for employment, economic development, and increased education and value with the industry.

In early 2025, at the request of the communities, the Company undertook several clean water and sanitation projects for the most vulnerable families that were identified by the commune authorities. These types of social and community-driven projects have been supported by Angkor and EnerCam since it first started working in Cambodia in 2010.



Figure 2 Typical Envirovibe IVI machines to be utilized for EnerCam's seismic program.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 3729 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

