Nordique Files Technical Report for the Fairview Project

Vancouver - Nordique Resources Inc. (CSE: NORD) (the "Company" or "Nordique") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 7, 2025 and December 20, 2024, the Company has filed an independent technical report for the Fairview Project (the "Fairview Project") entitled "Technical Report on the Fairview Property, Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia" dated April 25, 2025 (the "Technical Report").
The Technical Report was prepared by Agnes Koffyberg, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Nordique Resources
Nordique Resources is a Canadian exploration company advancing high-potential gold opportunities, with a strategic mandate to build a diversified portfolio across prospective mineral belts. The Company's current property interests include the Fairview Project in British Columbia and, subject to the completion of a definitive agreement, the Isoneva Project in Finland.
