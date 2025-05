West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Fully Endorses Draft Minister's Designation Report on the Record Ridge Critical Minerals Project

Calgary, May 28, 2025 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to acknowledge the receipt of the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) Draft Minister's Designation Report (the "Draft Report") for the Record Ridge industrial minerals mine project (the "Project") near Rossland, British Columbia.

The Draft Report concludes that the Project does not require designation under the Environmental Assessment Act (British Columbia), as its potential environmental effects are being appropriately addressed through existing regulatory processes, including the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act (British Columbia).

The British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office has invited feedback from stakeholders by June 4, 2025, before finalizing the Draft Report into a final report and submitting it to the appropriate Minister. West High Yield has submitted its response in support of the draft findings. View the Company's Response Letter.

The Company believes the Draft Report reflects a clear and accurate understanding of the Project's scope, impacts, and the thorough review it has already undergone. The Project has already been subject to a robust evaluation by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee led by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, with input from provincial agencies, Indigenous Nations, and local governments.

A cornerstone of the Project is West High Yield's strong partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band, which has independently assessed the Project and formally expressed its support. The Company has also provided regulators with detailed supporting environmental data, with a particular focus on grassland ecosystems and the extant Mountain Holly Fern, and is currently finalizing a comprehensive Vegetation Management Plan.

West High Yield remains committed to responsible development and continued collaboration with Indigenous partners, regulators, and stakeholders as the Project advances toward final permitting.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its world-class Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

