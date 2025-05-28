Black Mammoth Metals Reports Rock Chip Sampling Results at Coal Canyon, NV

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2025 - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed rock chip sampling program conducted at its Coal Canyon Gold Project ("Coal Canyon" or the "Property") situated in Pershing County, Nevada and is located on the west side of the Humboldt Range, approximately 14 km southwest of the Rochester gold and silver deposit and 2 km south of the Willard Mine (see Figure 1).

The Company began evaluating its Coal Canyon property after collecting 20 rock chip samples from roadcuts and other outcrops. The samples were submitted to ALS Chemex for Au-ICP21 and the ME-MS41 multi-element package to confirm historical sample results and assess the remaining gold potential on the Property. As a result, most rock samples had gold contents ranging from several tenths of a g/t up to 2.28 g/t, accompanied by strong trace element contents with As up to 7120 ppm, as well as Sb (100.5 ppm) and Se (44.7 ppm) (see Figures 2, 3 & 4). The altered and mineralized material appears to be exposed in a window of silicified carbonates of the Lower Plate and in adjacent intrusive (sills), with strong enrichment of iron oxides along the fractures; most of the area is covered by gravel or unmineralized shale of the Upper Plate (see Figure 5).

Based on the results of the new rock samples and the extensive alteration and oxidation along the roadcuts, the Company is encouraged to initiate further exploration steps. Since additional gold mineralization potential is suspected under cover, the Company intends to conduct an induced polarization survey and detailed mapping.

Previously Reported Highlights (Company's NR dated April 15, 2025):

Multiple types of mineralization.

Road cut sampling up to: 46m @ 0.76 g/t Au (oxide).

An extensive soils grid shows strong silver and molybdenum values surrounding the gold mineralized zone.

Existing drill permit with Bureau of Land Management needs change of operator.

Drill roads and pads constructed.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control:

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the samples are taken to the ALS Laboratory (ALS) in Reno or Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis.

The ALS PREP-31 package is utilized for sample preparation. In this package, each sample is crushed to better than 70%, passing 2mm, then a 250-gram riffle split is then taken. This split is pulverized to a target of 85% passing 75microns; and a 30-gram portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acids and analyzed for gold by the Au-ICP 21 method, which is a Fire Assay, with an ICP-AES (Induced Coupled Plasma) finish. A 41-element suite is also run on the sample using the ALS ME-MS 41 multielement package. This method utilizes Aqua regia digestion followed by low detection ICP-MS (Induced Coupled Plasma) finish. ALS Laboratories have ISO 9001 and 17025 accreditations. Black Mammoth Metals Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

In the past 16 months, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired 100% interest in:

Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV,

Island Mountain - district consolidated, Elko County, NV, Coleman Canyon Gold, St. Elmo High-Grade Gold and Diamond Jim Silver-Lead-Zinc-Antimony,

Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV,

Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID,

East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV,

America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA,

Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV,

South Ravenswood Gold - district consolidated, Lander County NV, Raven, Happy Cat (purchased prior to 16 months ago),

Callaghan Gold - district consolidated, Lander County NV, North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood, Rast.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

