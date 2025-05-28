Luxor Metals Receives Conditional Acceptance to List on TSXV

Victoria, May 28, 2025 - Luxor Metals Ltd. (TSXV:LUXR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its application to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a Tier 2 mining issuer has been conditionally accepted. Except for final acceptance, the Company has met all the conditions for listing and is expected to trade on or about May 30, 2025. For further information, please see the Company's Listing Application and a technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Luxor Project and prepared by Tony Barresi, P.Geo., both of which are filed on SEDAR+.

About Luxor Metals Ltd.

Luxor Metals holds title to 20,481 hectares of mineral claims known as the "Luxor Project" situated in northwestern British Columbia in the southern portion of the "Golden Triangle".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

