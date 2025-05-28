Canadian Gold Corp. Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Situation Near the Tartan Mine

Flin Flon, May 28, 2025 - Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") has temporarily suspended drilling operations at its Tartan Mine property near Flin Flon, Manitoba, due to a forest fire in the nearby vicinity.

"We have withdrawn our staff and continue to monitor our facilities remotely in accordance with local directives. Our team is in constant communication with local and provincial authorities to coordinate all efforts during this difficult time. All personnel are safe, and the Tartan facilities are secure. While all activities at the site are currently suspended, we remain hopeful that the nearby forest fire activity will not have any material impact on our Phase 4 drilling program.

All the firefighters, EMS workers, RCMP, and the great people of Flin Flon remain in our thoughts during this difficult time." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO

Canadian Gold Corp. will update the market in the event of any material change arising in relation to the forest fire situation.

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.7% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining, holds a 32.9% interest in Canadian Gold.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to the receipt of regulatory approval for the transactions contemplated by the Option Agreement and the exercise of the Option Agreement by the Company.

