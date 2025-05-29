Westgold appoints Ivan Mullany as Independent Non-Executive Director

PERTH, Western Australia, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) - (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ivan Mullany as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Mullany (BSc, Majoring in Extractive Metallurgy, CIMM, FAusIMM), has over 35 years in mining project management with broad international experiences. Most recently, with Newmont Corporation and its predecessor Goldcorp Inc. on the Senior Leadership Team, Mr. Mullany led numerous major projects, collectively in excess of $18 billion, during the engineering study, construction and execution stages.

In Australia and most recently, Mr Mullany was appointed Chair of the Hemi Gold Project Committee at De Grey Mining Ltd. (ASX:DEG), where he provided strategic oversight of the Project Execution Plan for the proposed Hemi development, prior to the takeover by Northern Star.

Mr Mullany is currently a Non-Executive Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Westgold Non-executive Chair Hon Cheryl Edwardes AO commented:

"Westgold is delighted to welcome Ivan to the Board. Ivan is a great cultural fit and his extensive operational and project delivery experience will significantly strengthen our Board and strategic planning processes. Our leadership team will directly benefit from his operational excellence background as this is a key to unlocking greater productivity and increasing free cash flow from our expansive Western Australian gold portfolio."

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited