Argyle Resources Corp. Announces Preliminary Remote Sensing Results for Matapedia Silica Project, Quebec

Calgary, May 29, 2025 - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a comprehensive preliminary remote sensing survey for the Matapedia Silica Project, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada. The study using advanced satellite and gas survey technologies marks a significant step forward in identifying and prioritizing high-purity quartzite exploration targets across the company's claim blocks.

Extensive Satellite Coverage: The survey covered 11,000 square kilometres using Sentinel-2A shortwave infrared (SWIR) and visible near-infrared (VNIR) data, as well as ASTER long-wave infrared (LWIR) analysis over 2,500 square kilometres of high-priority areas.

Integrated Exploration Approach: The project combined multi-spectral satellite imagery, gas surveys, gravity data, and geological mapping to create a robust framework for exploration and target prioritization.

Hydrogen as an Exploration Vector: Gas surveys detected hydrogen, helium, radon, methane, and carbon dioxide, with hydrogen showing a strong spatial correlation with high-silica quartzite outcrops. This positions hydrogen as a reliable vector for future silica exploration on the property.

Advanced Mineral Mapping: SWIR and LWIR data identified 16 key minerals, including opal and chert, and produced predictive fingerprint target maps for quartzite. Overlapping and contouring of these datasets refined priority target areas for further exploration.

Geological Context: The Matapedia claim block is strategically located near major regional structures, including deep crustal faults and gravity anomalies, essential for the movement of mineralizing fluids and gases.

Field Validation: In 2024, 191 quartz outcrops were sampled, confirming the presence of high-silica quartzite with historic samples containing up to 99.6% SiO₂.1

The Matapedia claim block comprises sixteen contiguous mining claims totalling 913.32 hectares. It is accessible via gravel road from Highway QC 234 and situated approximately 370 km northeast of Quebec City. The project area is underlain by geological units favourable for high-purity silica, and historical and recent fieldwork support the remote sensing results.

The results of this preliminary remote sensing program will guide the upcoming field exploration campaign. Detailed ground investigations and sampling will focus on priority quartzite target areas identified through satellite, gas, and gravity data integration.





Figure 1: Property location map for Matapedia silica project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/253725_275dbf5c7486a91c_001full.jpg

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp., commented:

"The integration of advanced satellite remote sensing, gas surveys, and geological mapping has provided us with a powerful toolkit for targeting high-value mineral targets at Matapedia. We are excited by the strong correlation between hydrogen gas anomalies and high-purity quartzite and look forward to advancing exploration in these priority areas."

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Qualified Person

John Ryder P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Ryder is also a consultant of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Source: Compilation, geological reconnaissance and sampling, Awantjish Project, QC.

Bowmore Exploration Ltd., GM69509, 2016.

