Coppernico to Host Virtual Annual General Meeting and Fireside Chat with 3L Capital

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2025 - Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the details of its upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, as well as a leadership fireside chat hosted by 3L Capital (the "Webinar"), scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live webcast. Access details are provided below.

Annual General Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast Link: https://meetnow.global/M4F4ATS

The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting is May 8, 2025. Meeting materials and voting instructions for eligible shareholders to vote and participate in the Meeting have been provided in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and Management Information Circular, available on the Company's website at https://coppernicometals.com/investors/agm-materials/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Following the conclusion of the Meeting, senior management will deliver a Company presentation and respond to shareholder questions in an informal Q&A session via the webcast platform.

Exploration Update Webinar

This live webinar will feature Coppernico's CEO Ivan Bebek, VP Exploration Tim Kingsley, and Director Keenan Jennings, who will provide key insights into the Company's exploration activities at the Sombrero Project, including recent Phase 1 results, permitting progress, a deeper dive into new target areas, and also outline next steps for the Company.

Fireside Chat with 3L Capital: Understanding the Discovery Potential of the World-Class Andahuaylas-Yauri Trend in Peru

The panel will include 3L Capital Mining Analyst Steven Therrien, Coppernico CEO Ivan Bebek,

VP Exploration Tim Kingsley, and Director and Head of Technical Committee Keenan Jennings

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eCNSrVzbTxCupFY0F4HBaA#/registration

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares (1,020 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR" and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CPPMF". More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.