Vinland Lithium Inc. Provides Corporate and Project Update - Samples up to 1.97% Li20 from New Float Sampling at Kraken South

Thunder Bay, May 29, 2025 - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its Killick Lithium Project (the "Project").

Some of the key points for Vinland are as follows:

The Killick Lithium Project holds excellent potential for additional discoveries in a newly identified lithium belt located in the friendly mining district of Newfoundland, Canada

High grade Lithium and Cesium pegmatites have been discovered since 2021

Vinland is well structured with approximately 10 million issued and outstanding shares with more than 6 million held by insiders that are under an escrow provision for 36-months

In 2023 Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont"), a leading North American lithium company (NASDAQ - PLL) completed a financing in Vinland of CAD$2.0M @ CAD$1.00 per share to hold a 19.9% interest in Vinland

Piedmont has vast technical and geological knowledge, and their Carolina Lithium property has similar geology to that of Killick/Kraken pegmatites

Vinland holds indirectly, through its subsidiary Killick Lithium Inc., a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project

Piedmont has the option to earn up to a 62.5% direct interest in Killick Lithium Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vinland) by spending CAD$12.0M in exploration and development over 54 months along with certain other commitments to Benton and Sokoman

Killick Lithium Project

The Killick Lithium Project was first discovered in late-summer 2021 by Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") personnel (Figure 1). The maiden drill program in 2022 resulted in the discovery of the Kraken Dyke which returned 8.4 meters of 0.95% Li 2 0 in hole GH-22-01. Further work in 2022-2023 resulted in the discovery of several additional spodumene-bearing dykes including the Killick Dyke/East Dyke system where drilling has returned 1.04% Li 2 0 over 15.23 meters in hole GH-22-27 and 1.06% Li 2 0 over 16.7 meters, including 1.22% Li 2 0 over 13.37 meters in hole GH-23-46. Several spodumene-bearing dykes remain untested by diamond drilling. Large-scale regional geochemical surveys have outlined multiple lithium and tantalum in soil anomalies, some of which are several kilometers in length. During the 2024 summer field season, the joint venture between Benton, Sokoman and Piedmont completed an airborne geophysical magnetics and electromagnetics survey as well as field geochemical surveys on the Project. Field geochemical and geological surveys consisted of prospecting, geological mapping, soil sampling and basal till sampling were also completed. Highlights of the exploration program are presented below:

- A 4,854.3-kilometer airborne Magnetics and VLF-EM (very low frequency electro magnetics) was flown in April and May of 2024. The survey area covered parts of the property not flown in the 2021 program. The two data sets are now merged and provide complete coverage of the entire Project. Interpretation of the data has identified several anomalous areas for future exploration follow-up.

- Prospecting has resulted in the identification of multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite float samples in the Kraken South area of the Project. Float samples range from angular to sub-rounded and have returned assays to 1.97% Li 2 0, with 11 samples assaying greater than 1.0% Li 2 0. Initial basal till sampling in the area has confirmed spodumene grains in several samples. The Kraken South area is deemed high priority for follow-up evaluation.

- Prospecting and soil sampling continue to expand anomalous areas of LCT pegmatite dyke occurrences. Areas such as Grandy's West and Top Pond Ridge are multi-kilometer anomalies containing elevated lithium and tantalum in soils and rock samples. All areas that have anomalous Li and Ta in soil contain pegmatite dykes in bedrock that further indicate high potential for the discovery of LCT pegmatite dykes in the area. Anomalous Tantalum is believed to indicate local highly fractionated geochemical sources adding to the high-prospectivity of these areas.

- Vinland is also advancing its Hydra Cesium discovery where initial channel sample results returned 8.75% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.2 meters including 13.57% Cs 2 0 and 0.32% Li 2 0 over 0.4m. Six short diamond drill holes tested the discovery area with results including 13.55m of 0.146% Cs 2 O and 0.158% Li 2 O including 0.50 m of 0.80% Cs 2 O and 0.152% Li 2 O in hole HY-23-01. Prospecing and limited trenching has indicated that the Hydra Dyke has a strike length of over 200 meters to the north of the original discovery site, and the dyke extends under till cover to the south.

- Vinland is also pleased to announce that it will continue its partnership with the Critical Minerals Research Initiative between St. Francis Xavier University, Memorial University, Newfoundland Geological Survey in researching the lithium pegmatites in southwestern Newfoundland where a total of $1.3 million over 4 years is being directed towards detailed research on the property.

Figure 1: Killick Lithium Project Generalized Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11666/253764_8414eb5d94174b78_001full.jpg

About Vinland Lithium Inc.

Vinland Lithium Inc. is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VLD. Vinalnd holds 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and is seeking additional opportunities in the lithium-cesium-tantalum space.

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

All initial drilling phases at the Killick Lithium Project to date have returned impressive results from multiple pegmatites including: 8.4m of 0.95% Li 2 O in GH-22-01 at the Kraken Dyke, 16.2m of 0.43% Li 2 O in GH-22-05 at the Kraken North Dyke, 20.82m of 0.60% Li 2 O incl. 5.5m of 1.16% Li 2 O in GH-22-15, and 8.37m of 0.91% Li 2 O in GH-22-08 at the East Dyke and 15.23m of 1.04% Li 2 O in GH-22-27 and 13.37m of 1.22% Li 2 O in GH-22-45 at the Killick Dyke. At the Hydra Cesium Dyke, initial channel sample results to 8.75% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.2 meters including 13.57% Cs 2 0 and 0.32% Li 2 0 over 0.4m.

