Magma Silver Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Momentum PR ("Momentum") pursuant to which Momentum will provide investor relation services to the Company in consideration for an aggregate of $60,000 and the issuance of up to 300,000 incentive stock options of the Company, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 2 years and vesting as follows: 75,000 options to vest on August 29, 2025; 75,000 options to vest on November 29, 2025; 75,000 options to vest on February 29, 2026; and 75,000 options to vest on May 29, 2026. The Agreement is for an initial term of 6 months commencing on June 1, 2025 and, in accordance with its terms, Momentum will work with the Company to develop new public relations, media, and marketing communication strategies and messages designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company within the marketplace. The Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Momentum operates the website www.momentumpr.com. Neither Momentum, nor any of its respective directors or officers own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company, other than the incentive stock options referred to in this news release. Momentum is an arm's length party to the Company.

Momentum is a Montreal-based public and investor relations agency with deep expertise in the mining sector. Founded in 2008, the firm specializes in raising investor awareness for small- and mid-cap publicly traded companies in Canada. Momentum delivers strategic campaigns designed to increase visibility, foster credibility and engage investors across key capital markets.

"We're pleased to be working with Magma Silver Corp. and supporting the Niñobamba project, which we believe holds strong potential," said Max Gagné, Founder and President of Momentum. "Our goal is to ensure the Company's message reaches the right investors with clarity and impact," added Mr. Gagné.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Magma Silver Corp.'s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to (i) the Agreement and the performance thereof, (ii) the expected benefits to the Company from the Agreement and the scope of services to be provided by Momentum, and (iii) the potential of the Niñobamba project. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253767