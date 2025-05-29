Zonte Metals discovers a large gravity anomaly at the N Dunns target and expands the Dunns Mountain gravity anomaly on its Cross Hills Copper Project.

May 29 - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV:ZON)(XOTC:EREPF) is pleased to report the discovery of a large gravity anomaly at the N Dunns target and the extension of the Dunns Mountain gravity anomaly, on its Cross Hills Copper Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights from gravity data results at N Dunns and Dunns Mountain target:

The N Dunns gravity target measures 3300m, up to 650m wide and up to 1000m deep.

N Dunns gravity target is coincident with copper-in-soils.

Dunns Mountain gravity anomaly has been extended north by 600m.

Terry Christopher, President and CEO, commented: "The N Dunns gravity survey was completed over the previously identified magnetic anomaly at N Dunns. The newly discovered gravity anomaly measures 3300m along strike, up to 650m wide, up to 1000m thick and is open along strike to the NW. The anomaly is spatially coincident with previously completed copper-in-soils over the area, and sits parallel to and crosscuts an interpreted large fault. The new survey data also has allowed additional processing of the previously collected Dunns Mountain target gravity data. Most of the early drilling by the Company was completed at Dunns Mountain, where values in drill core up to 14% Cu, 15.8 g/tr Au and 352 g/t Ag over 0.43m were recorded. Interpretation of the new processing of the Dunns Mountain gravity data suggests that the anomaly extends much farther north than previously known. Additional exploration, including additional gravity is required at both N Dunns and Dunns Mountain targets. "

The N Dunns target was discovered during a helicopter magnetic airborne survey (see press release dated Jan 19, 2021). The anomaly has seen limited exploration since that time, except for a first pass soil program and minimal prospecting. The 3D residual gravity processing, in the 0.3 - 0.6 g/cc range, identified a large anomaly sitting approximately 100 below surface, measuring 3300m along strike, up to 650m wide, and is open in one direction along strike. The anomaly ranges from 650m to +1000m in thickness. While the target has been subject to minimal exploration, a two-centimetre-wide quartz stringer vein, sitting at surface above the anomaly, contained trace chalcopyrite, malachite and azurite. Additional exploration programs, including prospecting, mapping, additional gravity and soils are required to fully evaluate this target.

With the additional gravity survey coverage from the 2025 program, which extended close to the Dunns Mountain target, the Company was able to re-process the gravity data from this target. The additional processing has expanded the previously known gravity anomaly to the north by 600m. Additional gravity data is required to close off the anomaly, hence the exact size is not yet established. Dunns Mountain was the subject to most of the early drilling programs, where the Company intersected values in drill core up to 14.0% Cu, 15.8 g/t Au and 352 g/t Ag over 0.43m. (see press release dated June 3, 2019). Additional exploration is now required on the newly identified target extension.

Note that geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

Imagery for the new gravity data is exhibited below. Additional information on the project can be found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Plan view of the N Dunns and Dunns Mountain inversion gravity anomalies (0.3 - 0.6 g/cc).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Cross-section of the N Dunns and Dunns Mountain gravity anomalies, looking east. (0.3 - 0.6 g/cc).

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Terry Christopher

CEO and President

902-405-3520

info@zontemetals.com

www.zontemetals.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.