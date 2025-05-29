Trident Resources Announces Appointment of Scott Broughton as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Broughton as a Strategic Advisor. Scott Broughton is an accomplished mine development and minerals exploration professional with global experience in the mining sector for over 35 years. He has worked in diverse geographic and technical settings with international consulting practices including time at Stantec, BGC and Klohn Crippen Berger. Mr. Broughton has also led several public and private mineral exploration businesses focused on gold, copper, lead/zinc, and industrial minerals.

His work has been recognized by governments and industry associations for excellence in community engagement, permitting and the environment. Mr. Broughton has an extensive mining network and has served as past chair of the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) and a director of the Association of Mineral Explorers of BC (AMEBC).

Jon Wiesblatt, Trident's CEO and a Director, commented: "I am excited to welcome Scott as a strategic advisor to our emerging, pure-play Saskatchewan advanced-stage exploration company. Scott's exploration and engineering experience will be crucial as we advance our projects. Specifically, as we explore at Contact Lake, a past producing, high-grade, underground operation, Mr. Broughton's skillset will become very useful in helping to achieve success at the project."

Trident Engages Strategic Marketing Groups:

Trident has entered into an agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a twelve-month term commencing on May 28th, 2025. The marketing services provided by Plutus will include consulting with the Company's management in building investor awareness through Plutus' network in Europe. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a fee of CAD $120,000, payable upon the commencement of services and over the term. Plutus is arm's length to the Company and Plutus does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities. The Company's engagement with Plutus is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trident has also engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") for a 3-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on May 28th, 2025, for a total cost of USD $125,000 payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to interviews and content creation that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website and will continue for the duration of the agreement. RSD is arm's length to the Company and does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities. The Company's engagement with RSD is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

