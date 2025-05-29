Maxus Mining Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol R7V

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2025 - Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "R7V", WKN: A415NU and ISIN: CA 57778V1013.

With this listing, the Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE, providing international exposure to both Canadian and European investors. The dual listing will provide broader access for investors and will also provide additional liquidity for the Company's shareholders. The Company's FSE stock quote can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/maxus-mining-inc?mic=XFRA.

Maxus Mining CEO, Scott Walters, commented, "We are pleased to now be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which represents an important development for the Company. The listing is expected to increase the Company's visibility to a broader pool of investors while also providing greater liquidity to current shareholders. Moving forward, we're eager to contribute to the energy transition as we establish our presence in capital markets."

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its Penny Copper Project and is actively evaluating potential future opportunities to expand its operations.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,122 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK-17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12).

