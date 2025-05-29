Corcel Exploration Commences Drone-Based Airborne Magnetic Survey at Its Yuma King Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced that it has commenced a high-resolution drone-based airborne magnetic survey over its 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona.

The high-resolution magnetic survey is designed to advance geological understanding and support the next phase of drill targeting at the Yuma King Project. Focused on delineating features related to mineralization, alteration, and structure, the survey will provide critical insights across the historic Yuma King Mine and the recently identified Yuma King West target, both considered prospective for porphyry-skarn style copper-gold mineralization.

"We are excited to continue our systematic approach to exploration at the Yuma King Project," commented Jon Ward, CEO of Corcel. "The initiation of this high-resolution magnetic survey marks another significant step in our phased exploration strategy. The data collected will provide valuable insights to support the identification and prioritization of drill targets as we advance toward the next phase of exploration across our highly prospective land package."

The program, conducted by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., will consist of approximately 537 line-kilometers of data collected at 50-metre line spacing oriented at 040° with 500-metre tie lines and a consistent 25-30 meter flight height (Figure 1). Using advanced UAV technology, the survey will generate high-resolution magnetic data to map subsurface structures and refine exploration targeting. By integrating this data with recent surface geochemistry, Corcel aims to prioritize high-potential drill targets efficiently and cost-effectively, while maintaining safe access to rugged terrain through drone-based deployment and real-time QA/QC oversight.

Figure 1: Planned drone aeromagnetic survey, Yuma King Project. 50m spaced flight lines oriented at 040°, with 500m spaced tie lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8415/253765_yuma_mine.jpg

Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release. The QP has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed herein since the original materials and documentation are presently inaccessible. Nonetheless, this data is believed to be accurate and sufficient for purposes of guiding future exploration on the Yuma King project.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253765