Nordique Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver - Nordique Resources Inc. (CSE: NORD) (the "Company" or "Nordique") is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 10,000,000 Common Shares of the Company (the " Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for the gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration expenditures and general working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. An offering document related to the Offering will be made available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.nordiqueresources.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches. Completion of the Offering is subject to the Company raising minimum gross proceeds of at least $1,000,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Common Shares to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nordique Resources

Nordique Resources is a Canadian exploration company advancing high-potential gold opportunities, with a strategic mandate to build a diversified portfolio across prospective mineral belts. The Company's current property interests include the Fairview Project in British Columbia and, subject to the completion of a definitive agreement, the Isoneva Project in Finland.

For more information, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board:

Damion Carruel, Director

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Chief Executive Officer

investors@nordiqueresources.com



Telephone: +1 (778) 650-3003

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

