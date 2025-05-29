New Age Metals Launches Exploration Field Program on its Recently Acquired Gold-Antimony Projects, Newfoundland

Rockport, May 29, 2025 - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 field exploration program on its gold-antimony (Au-Sb) properties in central and south-central Newfoundland. This launch follows the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance from the Mineral Lands Division of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, authorizing grassroots-level exploration activities.

Exploration Program Overview

The 2025 exploration program is structured in two phases:

Phase 1 (initiated mid-May): Focuses on first-pass mineral prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to identify and prioritize target areas on the Company's properties



Phase 2 (planned for late summer or early fall): Will involve detailed follow-up activities, including geochemical surveys, channel sampling, and backpack drilling on high-priority targets identified during Phase 1

NAM's lead technical consultant Dr. William Stone, P.Geo. and Axiom Exploration are managing and executing the exploration program. Currently, the field crew consists of 2 geologists and a 2-man Newfoundland-based prospecting team.

Chairman and CEO Harry Barr states, "Following our May 13th announcement regarding the Letter of Acceptance from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, permitting grassroots-level exploration, we are pleased to report that our field program is now well underway. We have moved swiftly to mobilize and begin work at a highly opportune time-antimony prices are at record highs and gold continues to trade near historic levels. Our strategically located projects are situated near the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, Canada's only primary antimony mine, and the Queensway Gold Project, one of the most advanced gold exploration projects in Newfoundland. We look forward to sharing updates with our shareholders as the program progresses."

Gold and Antimony Markets Commentary

Spot gold prices have traded as high as US$3,500 per ounce, likely driven by heightened global uncertainties and increased demand from institutional and retail investors. Central banks have continued their robust gold purchasing in 2025, adding 244 tonnes to their global reserves in Q1. This sustained buying action underscores gold's role as a strategic asset amid economic instability and inflation concerns. Retail investors and family offices have also increased their gold holdings, seeking to hedge against market volatility. In Q1 2025, gold ETF inflows surged by 1,114% quarter-over-quarter, reaching 226.5 tonnes, indicating a strong revival of retail appetite for gold.

Reuters reported last month China had exported no antimony to European Union countries since the controls. Prices there have surged by about 47% to US$55,000 to US$62,000 per tonne between December and March1. As a critical metal, antimony's market dynamics are influenced by its applications in various industries and geopolitical factors. China's recent antimony export ban created a supply shock for the strategic metal. Approximately 70% of antimony is produced or refined in China.

The convergence of these factors highlights the strategic importance of gold and antimony in the current global economic landscape.

NAM's Strategic Land Position

NAM's land holdings in Newfoundland amount to approximately 19,300 hectares in ten non-contiguous properties. Five of these properties are strategically located along the same geological trend as the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and in proximity to New Found Gold's Queensway South Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2). The remaining 5 properties are located 90 km farther south in the St. Alban's area, along Canstar's Swanger and Little River mineralized trends (Figures 1 and 3).

Figure 1. Overview map showing the location of NAM's gold-antimony exploration properties in central Newfoundland.

Figure 2. Map showing the location of NAM's 5 gold-antimony properties in the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and Queensway South Gold Property area, near the Town of Gander in Central Newfoundland.

Figure 3. Map showing the location and distribution of NAM's 5 gold-antimony properties in the St Albans area of South-Central Newfoundland.

Qualified Person

Dr. William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., NAM's Lead Geoscience Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved all the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release.

The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Properties or neighbouring properties. Nevertheless, the Qualified Person considers that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The reader is cautioned that mineral occurrences, prospects and deposits on neighbouring properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. This information may provide an indication of the exploration potential of the Properties but might not be representative of exploration results.

About NAM's PGE Division

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Element division, and a Gold-Antimony Division.

The PGE Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Property in Alaska.

About NAM's Lithium Division

The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. NAM is developing its lithium division in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes"), one of the world's largest lithium producers. A minimum budget to maintain the Projects has been approved by Mineral Resources Ltd for May 2025 to April 2026. The Companies agreed to the minimum budget due to current lithium pricing.

In April 2024, a $1.5M NSERC Alliance grant was awarded to a collaboration led by the University of Manitoba (Drs. Fayek and Camacho), with academic partners from Lakehead University (Dr. Hollings) and industry partners including New Age Metals and Grid Metals. This research is focused on advancing Canada's critical metals sector, with New Age Metals' portion targeting its Bird River lithium properties. Approximately $107,000 of work is planned on New Age's properties in 2025. The early work will include core sampling and field visits starting this summer. The project will likely extend beyond the original 3-year term, due to its delayed start.

New Age Metals Inc. is supporting a successful $180K Mitacs research grant, awarded in 2023, through its $90K contribution (already accounted for and paid under the Mineral Resources joint venture). This academic partnership with the University of New Brunswick and the University of British Columbia is focused on understanding the origin and controls of lithium pegmatite mineralization in the Cat Lake-Winnipeg River field. Fieldwork for the MSc. thesis has been completed, while the post-doctoral phase is ongoing at UNB. This collaboration provides access to top-tier scientific expertise and equipment, significantly reducing analysis costs and adding long-term value to the project.

Management is currently aggressively seeking new mineral acquisition opportunities. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and mid-tier mining companies through to production.

The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for its River Valley Palladium Project and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Property in Alaska.

Investors are welcome to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Farid Mammadov at faridm@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

