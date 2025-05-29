Diamond Drilling Confirms Sulista West as an Ultra High-Grade Project, Expanding a Major Rare Earth Exploration District

SYDNEY, May 29, 2025 - Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to report exploration results at the Sulista Project area, located ~80 km southwest of the Monte Alto project.

Phase two exploration has successfully propelled the Sulista Project - confirming a discovery of an ultra-high grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U deposit, discovery of a new district-scale mineralised corridor, and delivering a range of outstanding drill results across multiple priority targets.

Sulista West Deposit & Outcrop Ridge Discovery

Diamond drilling has confirmed an ultra-high-grade "Monte Alto" style REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U deposit at Sulista West

Highlights from the Sulista West diamond drilling results include:

Drillhole Interval From TREO NdPr DyTb Nb 2 O 5 Sc 2 O 3 Ta 2 O 5 U 3 O 8 (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) JITDD0006 20.4m 17.6m 11.8% 23,024 1,009 3,006 224 175 1,011 Incl. 4.2m 32.6m 18.9% 38,537 1,408 5,203 331 319 2,002 JITDD0011 12.0m 33.0m 12.5% 23,032 1,022 3,094 200 188 1,154 Incl. 4.2m 39.8m 17.0% 30,304 1,161 3,452 182 209 1,645 JITDD0004 5.5m 128.0m 10.7% 19,767 813 2,261 163 130 1,054 Incl. 1.0m 131.0m 17.0% 31,347 1,256 4,018 236 233 1,843 JITDD0002 4.7m 122.0m 6.1% 11,091 571 1,391 117 77 562 JITDD0012 3.5m 55.2 7.8% 14,111 738 1,418 136 89 612 JITDD0008 1.5m 86.0m 11.6% 22,029 1,001 2,566 195 148 1,098

Diamond drill results returned the highest uranium and tantalum grades since exploration began in 2021 - with ultra-high grades of up to 8,211 ppm uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) and up to 2,803 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta 2 O 5 )

O ) and up to 2,803 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta O ) High-grade assays of up to 27,740 ppm (2.7%) niobium oxide (Nb 2 O 5 ) and 378 ppm scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 )

O ) and 378 ppm scandium oxide (Sc O ) New "Outcrop Ridge" discovery with grab samples of up to 20.6% TREO across an exposed ridgeline located on strike 2.5 km southwest of the Sulista West deposit - highlighting extension potential across an extensive 3.5 km Sulista West strike



Sulista East

Previous auger drilling intersected thick zones of shallow, high-grade monazite-sand mineralisation, including 10m at 6.1% TREO within 16.6m at 3.9% TREO, spatially associated with zones of ultra-high grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U outcrop that returned previously reported sample values of up to 16.5% TREO

3,000m diamond core drilling program now underway to test continuity of mineralisation, and accelerated drilling for potential REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U source rock

Sulista North

New ultra-high grade boulder samples discovered at Sulista North on a mineralised parallel corridor less than 1.5 km to the northwest of Sulista West

Assay sample grades of 21% TREO: including 37,390 ppm NdPr | 1,926 ppm DyTb | 6,588 ppm Nb 2 O 5 | 177 ppm Sc 2 O 3 | 403 ppm Ta 2 O 5 | 2,831 ppm U 3 O 8

Brazilian Rare Earths' CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

"Monte Alto proved that our exploration pathfinder model could uncover world-class, multi-critical mineral rare-earth systems. Sulista demonstrates this model's repeatability across our extensive 180 km province.

Our latest exploration results significantly reinforce our confidence that the Rocha da Rocha Province has the potential to host numerous Monte Alto-style ultra-high-grade rare earth deposits with major implications for strategic supply of heavy rare earths, niobium, tantalum, scandium, and uranium."

